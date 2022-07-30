The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

A needle to thread

The dynamics of the recent bill that passed the House and as yet to be voted on in the Senate on legalizing gay marriage and interracial marriage is interesting. Justice Thomas, in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision removing the right to abortion, suggested that the decisions allowing gay marriage and contraception should be revisited by the court (presumably to be overturned).

What is truly interesting is that the right to privacy, which was the basis for the decision in Roe defining the right to abortion, is also the basis upon which gay marriage, contraception and interracial marriage is sanctioned. If, by chance, the court grants cert to these issues (requiring four justices to agree to hear them) in the future, it will be interesting to see how the originalists on the court, and Thomas in particular (who is married to a white woman) thread the needle between gay marriage and interracial marriage, presumably overturning gay marriage but upholding interracial marriage. Space limitations preclude me from elaborating my theory and thoughts upon how I believe they will do it.

Although the other conservatives on the court have indicated a reluctance to hear cases on these other right to privacy issues, many issues later considered by the court first appear in concurring opinions. The fact that Justice Thomas has mentioned gay marriage and contraception makes it more likely that the court will consider them, in spite of the alleged reluctance enumerated by the other justices.

Thomas Schroeder

Winston Salem

Fair coverage

Please do not allow anyone to criticize the Journal about impartial journalism. The weekly Sunday column by John Hood, presented as “racism lite” and featuring a “kinder, gentler” Hood, perhaps fearing his legacy of promoting extreme right-wing propaganda funded by Art Pope. (If you do not know who he is please research his “work.”)

The Journal now is carrying the sophomoric rantings of Christine Flowers, who apparently views facts as inconveniences, and sees the Jan. 6 hearings as a political stunt, thus willing to render the attempted coup to overthrow the centuries-old democracy of the United States to the proverbial trash heap of history.

There is no way that this newspaper that so readily presents these kinds of authors can be held accountable for not representing different views.

John Eder

Winston Salem

Vote against veterans

Thursday evening, the U.S. Senate voted to block advancement of the PACT Act, a bipartisan bill that would expand health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals and burn pits during their military service.

Among those who sit in their plush Senate offices making these life-and-death decisions to deny care to these veterans were none other than North Carolina’s Thom Tillis and Richard Burr.

Veterans and all North Carolinians should remember this for the future.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

A butterfly instead?

The Monarch butterfly is endangered and on the verge of extinction. The absence of this gold-and-black flying beauty will be another loss to humanity.

Maybe our city should choose the Monarch as the art sculpture instead of the dandelion. We could, also, start a program to encourage planting milkweed, the Monarch’s main source on which to lay their eggs and for the caterpillars to eat before weaving their cocoons. Bees love the milkweed flowers which have a mild, sweet smell.

We get art and maybe save a species.

Lewis H. Nelson

Winston-Salem