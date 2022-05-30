The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Enough

Here is my experience as chief judge in a large Stokes County precinct 20 years ago. Election Day was like a church social. Poll workers brought their sandwiches and desserts and shared them in the kitchen. Everybody knew everybody. Somebody knew most of the voters in the precinct. You stepped to the table, were asked about your children while you updated your address and phone number, signed your name and passed on to get your ballot. Democrats and Republicans sat side by side. Neighbors reconnected and did their duty.

In more than 10 years working in the polls I never saw one case of someone trying to vote twice. Sometimes you were in the wrong precinct. Sometimes there were reasons you voted provisionally, but voter fraud is a felony. Why would you risk going to jail for one vote?

What has happened in Surry County would have been inconceivable 20 years ago. Surely in the Mount Airy County Lions Club and Rotary Club there are members who know enough is enough. Speaking out will have repercussions but the conversation must change. The Brown Shirts are at the door.

Donald Elliott

King

Hood's loser mentality

John Hood's April 23 column ("Inflation hands activists a reality check") is a study in the attempts of his divisive John Locke Foundation to artificially deepen the public divide and continue his penchant to make excuses for doing nothing about our climate change crisis.

Hood's only justifications are the cost of gas, the GDP and a poll. His reasoning that the price of gas is higher than it was a year ago and that in 2100 the cost of climate change will be 4% of GDP is not supported by data. He cites the IPCC report, but that does not support any of his assertions. Hood also wants to do nothing because it’s not polling well currently.

Despite Hood's opinion, many conservatives consider carbon tax a free-market response to climate change. Nineteen Republican members of the Utah legislature declared support for the carbon-fee-and-dividend approach to carbon taxing in a June 4, 2021, op-ed in Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, "Republicans Need to Engage in Climate Politics."

Charles P. Shultz advocated for U.S. adoption of the “fee-and-dividend” that distributes all carbon tax revenues equally to U.S. households. Many Republicans over the years have supported the policies, including James Baker. According to Citizens' Climate Lobby, a bipartisan group advocating carbon-fee-and-dividend, all living ex-Federal Reserve chairs and 3,500 economists from across the country support the strategy.

Doing nothing about climate change is not the conservative response, it’s the loser response.

Debra Demske

Winston-Salem

Misleading statements

Despite the headline “Conservatives and Climate," the statements from candidates Ted Budd and Pat McCrory (front page, April 25) do not accurately describe all of the groups that want to address climate change.

There are more views on climate change remedies than just those of the "far left."

In fact, the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus has equal numbers of Republican and Democrats and seeks “responsible solutions in a bipartisan way."

The implication that climate solutions would “bankrupt the middle class and starve the poor” is counter to the findings of multiple economic assessments. The carbon-fee-and-dividend plan, for example, is projected by economists to boost the GDP while particularly benefiting disadvantaged groups. Furthermore, it would spur innovation and investment in renewable energy, another goal of the Senate caucus.

North Carolinians who do not want to see the Outer Banks underwater and more than 60 days of extreme heat per year, and who want to see our state’s tremendous capacity for clean-energy jobs and carbon capture utilized, deserve better than misleading statements that delay necessary action on climate change.

Here’s hoping that our new senator, whomever that may be, steps up to work productively on this critical issue.

Michael McCrory

Winston Salem