The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Take control

If Republicans take control of the House and Senate in November, we’re all in trouble.

Forget the hot-button issues. Republican Sen. Rick Scott wants this dysfunctional Congress to vote every five years to keep Social Security and Medicare going. And if a majority doesn’t approve — they’re gone.

They might not actually end those programs. But if history is any indicator, Republicans will hold those programs hostage and exact a harsh price from Democrats to keep them going. They’re masters of this kind of blackmail.

But why take the chance?

Anyone who thinks they won’t should look at Roe v. Wade.

Chev Scott

Winston-Salem

Beasley’s story

Recently I was invited to an event where candidate for U.S. Congress, Cheri Beasley, was a guest speaker. I had no preconceived notions about her other than, as a registered Republican (actually a closet independent …), I was curious as to what she would have to say about herself.

First, she told of how her grandfather, probably only a few generations from being a slave, went to the Midwest for employment with one of the railroad lines. He had four daughters and he expected each of them to become college graduates. And, they did, including Cheri Beasley’s mother. And, as her mother’s daughter, so did Cheri Beasley, followed by law school, followed by rising in her field and becoming a chief justice of the Supreme Court of the state of North Carolina.

Charming, articulate, attractive and well-spoken, it didn’t take but about 10 minutes to figure out that not only could this woman be a tremendous addition to Congress, but she could conceivably become the first female president of the United States …. and from the state of North Carolina. She certainly will get my vote.

And, never once did she put down her opponent. She didn’t have to.

Brenda Hutchins

Winston-Salem

Well done

How clever of Planned Parenthood to devise yet another way to keep human beings from being born.

A traveling vasectomy van (“Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing surge in demand,” Oct. 14)! How sad that the young man in the story is succumbing to fear while cutting short his opportunity to biological fatherhood. Well done, Planned “Barrenhood”!

Rose M. Walsh

Lewisville

Hunter Biden

I’m skeptical about the charges against Hunter Biden. The people who are accusing him of crimes seem to want, more than anything, to dig up dirt on President Biden, like former President Trump tried with Ukraine. They’re not patriotic; they’re just mean.

The charge seems to be that Hunter Biden traded on his family name to score millions of dollars in China. OK. But if it were one of Trump’s children, they’d be praising his brilliance.

I saw President Biden on TV saying he was proud of his son. How many people get to hear their father stand before the world and say that? Biden should win an award for Father of the Year.

If Hunter Biden is charged with a crime, the president’s supporters will shake their heads and say, “That’s a shame.”

If Trump is charged with a crime, his supporters will likely riot.

Biden is doing his best to restore sanity and compassion to the nation, but it’s an uphill battle.

Edward “Tom” Tomlinson

Winston-Salem

Witness

So, I have already voted for candidates in the upcoming general election. I opted to vote by mail and the process was seamless except for one issue: the fact that I have to “gather” two witnesses to view the marking and sealing of an absentee ballot is ridiculous. There are plenty of checks and balances to determine that I properly cast my ballot by mail.

Will any North Carolina state legislator step up and eliminate the witness requirements for mail-in absentee ballots? Many other states no longer have the witness requirements.

Joseph Zalescik

Mount Airy