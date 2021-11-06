The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

So just remember, for all the people going too far, there are some who are pulling back.

I, for one, hope more of them find their way to The Readers’ Forum, and your more angrily critical writers find their way out.

Mike Durfee

Winston-Salem

Broad brushes

For some time, especially lately, there have been broad brushes used in The Readers’ Forum, putting people into categories. Finally someone responded with: “Be kind” (“Discuss the issues,” Nov. 3). Those two words can cover a lot of territory in the public or private square. Belittling people with whom you disagree takes little effort or intellect.

By the way, all sweeping statements are wrong. Get it?

Patricia Williams

Advance

Teaching

I don’t think many people have been paying attention to this aspect of COVID, and it’s somewhat anecdotal, but it might be worth looking into.