The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Can’t survive?
The writer of the Nov. 3 letter “Government snooping” wonders: “Can we survive three more years of this administration?”
Thoughts and prayers, friend; thoughts and prayers.
Can’t survive three years of a Democratic administration? We’ve done it before. We’ve thrived with it before.
Three more years of what? A proposal to catch tax cheats — which was rolled back after Republicans complained? Slightly higher gas prices? Such hardship!
How about better pay for workers? A child tax credit that will cut childhood poverty in half? Can we survive that? Oh, the humanity!
How about a chief executive who can reassure our allies that the country is stable again? How about a president who cares more about the American people than about his poll numbers?
Let’s not forget that most of us survived four years of pure chaos right before President Biden was elected. Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of Americans didn’t survive Biden’s predecessor’s term because he lied about COVID.
“Be nice,” I read on the same day and I don’t want to be cruel. But ... can’t survive the term of a duly elected president in the most free and prosperous nation in history? That’s ... a bit hyperbolic.
Lissy Cash
Winston-Salem
Crude insults
I appreciate that, as far as I know, I haven’t seen the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” or what it represents to conservatives anywhere in the Journal — even on the opinion page — for which I’m grateful. I realize that if you print this letter, it will ruin your streak.
I believe it’s worthwhile to note that some Republican senators also dislike the phrase.
“I don’t think it’s very respectful and I wish it would stop,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) told HuffPost recently. “I don’t support that type of language.”
“I’m just not a fan of that,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said.
Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.) said he’s “not inclined to participate” in the chant.
Of course, crude political insults are nothing new. Former President Trump endured quite a few of them, some of them very crude.
So did President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush.
But many decent Republicans have objected to this indecent phrase coming from some on their own side.
Isn’t this what we want? Isn’t this the best of politics?
So just remember, for all the people going too far, there are some who are pulling back.
I, for one, hope more of them find their way to The Readers’ Forum, and your more angrily critical writers find their way out.
Mike Durfee
Winston-Salem
Broad brushes
For some time, especially lately, there have been broad brushes used in The Readers’ Forum, putting people into categories. Finally someone responded with: “Be kind” (“Discuss the issues,” Nov. 3). Those two words can cover a lot of territory in the public or private square. Belittling people with whom you disagree takes little effort or intellect.
By the way, all sweeping statements are wrong. Get it?
Patricia Williams
Advance
Teaching
I don’t think many people have been paying attention to this aspect of COVID, and it’s somewhat anecdotal, but it might be worth looking into.
Some conservative parents, following the lead of ridiculous pundits like Tucker Carlson, have been telling us that requiring children to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID is child abuse. (Worse than dying from COVID, apparently.)
Meanwhile, some liberal parents have been telling us that when they tell their children they have to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID, the children just say, “OK.”
Which of these children seem to be better adjusted?
If you tell your child to panic, your child will panic.
If you tell your child not to worry, your child won’t worry.
What are these conservatives teaching their children?
Renny Parker
Winston-Salem