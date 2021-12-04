The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Skin in the game
Listening to the Supreme Court arguments on the Mississippi law seeking to limit abortion, I just have to question why men are arguing to keep women pregnant. Do these men have skin in the game over these babies? I know they say it’s about right to life but will these same men be arguing for paid family leave so that mom can keep her job? We know that bonding time is important to the baby to start a good life.
Will these men vote to provide high-quality affordable child care and preschool? We also know the first five years are the most important to give that child a good start and mom needs to know her baby is safe.
And will these men invest in the teachers who help parents raise these children? How about the two years of free community college after high school so we can train our youth for good jobs? These children may be in families that can’t afford college.
I love babies and I adopted two. But folks, there are too many babies that don’t get a fair shot at a decent life. “Right to life” should include the right to a life of promise, not poverty.
Men who aren’t going to provide the support that these families need are in no position to tell anyone whether they should have a baby. Abortion is a very personal decision.
Kathy J. Cooper
Winston-Salem
People are dying
The official GOP Twitter account on Nov. 29 tweeted: “Joe Biden promised he would shut down the coronavirus.
“He failed.”
Of course, much of the failure is because of GOP efforts. They oppose anything and everything Biden does, just like they did President Barack Obama.
So people are dying and the GOP is celebrating because they think it will hurt Biden. That’s some brand of patriotism there.
It’s an echo of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy admitting in 2015 that the purpose of forming a Benghazi investigation was to hurt Secretary of State Hillary Clinton politically.
It’s also reminiscent of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, suggesting in March 2020 that we should let seniors die to protect the economy.
I never want to hear “pro-life” from a Republican again. The GOP cares more about political gains than saving lives.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Too much criticism
I’m getting a little tired of all this criticism over vaccines. I’m conservative and I’ve taken two vaccines and a booster. I may have questions about them, but I’m not some blind Tucker Carlson worshipper. I can make up my own mind.
I also wear a mask and keep my distance when I go outside.
I also have family and have every intention of hanging around to see my grandchildren grow up.
I have many conservative friends and family members who have also been vaccinated. Everybody, stop painting with such a broad brush. We’re not stupid.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Bringing justice
In this day of vilification of government bureaucrats, it’s refreshing to see the front page story about the criminal record expungements of over 30,000 minors who were charged as adults for petty crimes while still kids (“DA announces expungements for 30,000 people,” Dec. 3).
It obviously took an incredible effort by Denise Hines, Forsyth County’s Clerk of the Court, adding this effort to right a past wrong to her daily chores, to research and document these 30,000 plus — doing it not because it was her job but because it was the right thing to do.
Our country, state, counties and municipalities have thousands of nameless workers, usually sneeringly dismissed as useless government bureaucrats, who work for we the people and do an incredible job. It’s nice to see them occasionally get the recognition that they deserve. Thank you, Denise Hines, and thank you Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, for recognizing this miscarriage of justice and finding a solution.
Richard Woodward
Kernersville