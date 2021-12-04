The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Skin in the game

Listening to the Supreme Court arguments on the Mississippi law seeking to limit abortion, I just have to question why men are arguing to keep women pregnant. Do these men have skin in the game over these babies? I know they say it’s about right to life but will these same men be arguing for paid family leave so that mom can keep her job? We know that bonding time is important to the baby to start a good life.

Will these men vote to provide high-quality affordable child care and preschool? We also know the first five years are the most important to give that child a good start and mom needs to know her baby is safe.

And will these men invest in the teachers who help parents raise these children? How about the two years of free community college after high school so we can train our youth for good jobs? These children may be in families that can’t afford college.

I love babies and I adopted two. But folks, there are too many babies that don’t get a fair shot at a decent life. “Right to life” should include the right to a life of promise, not poverty.