The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a good example of what it will be like if Republicans regain power. His going after Disney for being against the so-called “Don’t say gay” bill is a perfect example of revenge politics, which Republicans have said is on their agenda.

Thomas Murray

Winston-Salem

Enough

If men could get pregnant abortion would be a sacrament! Enough said.

Murray C. Greason Jr.

Winston-Salem

Emotional support

I am a retired special needs teacher with a granddaughter attending kindergarten in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools. After reading Journal articles about our school board candidates, I worry that some of them fail to realize that many children need emotional support as well as academics. As teacher/author Nicholas Ferroni has wisely observed, “Students who are loved at home come to school to learn — and students who aren’t, come to school to be loved.” With that in mind, the “back to basics curriculum” approach advocated by some current candidates simply doesn’t address the needs of many children in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. We need candidates who are going to fully support teaching the “whole” child, and not just the “academic” child.

Perhaps most disturbing: When asked, three candidates (Millie Williams, Holly Pegram and Jimmie Boyd) admitted they currently couldn’t even make a case for public schools. What an affront to our dedicated educators and staff!

The good news is, we have qualified candidates on both sides of the aisle. Yvonne Williams (R) is a retired educator who volunteers in our schools. Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (D) has two kids in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools and was nominated to be the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Volunteer of the Year. Richards Watts (D) and Stan Elrod (R) are both retired principals from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools. Let’s choose wisely during the primaries who will be on the ballot in November. This race deserves our full attention. There is too much at stake.

Teresa Koehler

Winston-Salem

Follow through

According to the National Right to Life Committee, more than 63 million abortions have been performed in the United States since Roe v. Wade first passed in 1973. That’s more lives than were lost in the Holocaust, the world wars and 9/11 combined.

That’s some 63 million children who did not grow to contribute to our society as doctors, teachers and business owners. Sixty-three million children who did not grow up to fall in love, adopt pets, write books, create medicines and perhaps even find the cure for cancer.

We simply cannot afford to lose another 63 million, or even 1 million or even one. Every child has a right to life, to joy and fulfillment, and that’s more important than any woman’s economic struggle or inconvenience.

We need to develop a culture of life in America, an appreciation for life in its full, from beginning to end and every point in between. We can’t do that until Roe is eliminated. I thank the Supreme Court for approaching that point and pray the court will follow through.

Shelby Wilson

Winston-Salem

Trust choice

Over five decades ago as a hospital chaplain in Atlanta, I visited women who had tried to self-abort with a coat hanger or attempted suicide desperate with an unwanted pregnancy. If the Supreme Court does away with Roe v. Wade, it will not stop abortions. But it would likely end safe and legal abortions in many states.

I am pro-life, but I am also pro-choice. I trust and have supported women to choose what is important for their own bodies and lives under the care of their doctors.

Should we criminalize the mother of two or her doctor who warned that continuing her third pregnancy would endanger her health? She later adopted two more children. Should we arrest the mother who wanted another child but ended her pregnancy when tests showed the one in her womb would not live after birth? She later birthed another healthy child. Should we force the pregnant teen to have a child? She chose to end her pregnancy, but now is married and glad to be a mother.

Should we require women pregnant by rape or incest to give birth? Heaven forbid!

The Rev. Stewart Edward Ellis

Clemmons

School lunch

School lunch is an issue for many students in a lot of different schools around the world. Every day we come to school and we have to eat school food. Around 29.6 million children in school rely on school lunch every day. There are a lot of students who go home hungry because the school lunch is so bad.

I think that we should still keep the food we get healthy but just provide better quality food.

We need to figure out how to make a change so there are fewer children going home hungry every day. Schools can present different options to the kids to see what the kids would like.

I know some students in my school are religious and some cannot eat meat. These are the students who have no other option but to go hungry. Students don’t need to go home hungry; that’s just not right.

Savanah Slocumb

Thomasville

Real life support

On all levels of government, we need lawmakers who support real life.

Lawmakers who support real life would face the reality of our multiple current health crises. We need to increase access to medical care for: people living in poverty; people managing the global COVID-19 pandemic; people addicted to opioids and other drugs; and people experiencing mental health challenges, including young people damaged by social media pressures exacerbated by the early puberty trend.

Lawmakers who support real life would recognize that our federal, state and local social services agencies need additional funding to help the estimated 120,630 children in the United States who lost a primary caregiver due to COVID-19-associated death (per study cited on CDC website).

Lawmakers who support real life would vote to fund the full 40% of cost of special education provided by local public schools as mandated when the Individuals with Disabilities Act was approved decades ago. Congress has never appropriated the promised funding — current funding to states is about 14% of costs. Thank you to Rep. Alma S. Adams for co-sponsoring the House version of the IDEA Full Funding Act currently awaiting approval in the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers who support real life would vote to assist the people of Ukraine fighting for their democracy.

Lawmakers who support real life would focus on the impact our changing climate has on life itself.

To paraphrase our state motto, we need lawmakers to be (pro-life) rather than to seem.

Julie Johnson Coulter

Winston-Salem

That was quick

You recently printed a letter from someone who pointed out how the Republican Party has opposed the government, the ballot box, medical authorities, judges, courts, public schools, libraries, the military, the police, other Republicans and every other American institution. The letter writer asked how long it would be before Republicans criticized Christianity (“Institutional attacks,” April 14).

On April 28, we learned that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia recently said that Christian organizations are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees in the U.S. because “Satan’s controlling the church.”

That was a lot quicker than I expected.

By the way, I’m not related to her.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem