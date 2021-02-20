The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Uniting the country
Uniting the country starts with uniting communities, which starts with uniting people. But how do we rebuild the relationships we’ve lost?
Pre-2016, we were blissfully ignorant of one another’s morality. We moved in the same circles, ergo we were friends. Former President Trump changed everything. Suddenly, we had to face the truth about “friends” who expressed no horror when George Floyd was murdered, only outrage at the rioting that followed. “Friends” who were OK with caging children. “Friends” who scoffed at regulated news outlets, instead using social media to decry the “stolen election.” How could we ever socialize again? How could our country hope to heal if we couldn’t bridge the distance of a dinner table?
Good fences make good neighbors. Fences keep us safe — keeping the bad stuff out and good stuff in.
But what if my neighbor commits a crime? Does the neighbor suffer no consequence, so that there can be peace? Does community pressure to drop the charges “for the sake of unity” render the neighbor any less a criminal?
For now, I will stay on my side of the fence, and be patient. Perhaps my old friends will own their part in the Big Lie, and acknowledge that spreading lies, turning a blind eye to racism and slandering election results have consequences. Truth. Justice. Only then can we open the gates and begin to heal.
Linda Agnant
Winston-Salem
Equal educational resources
Don Flow's Feb. 14 guest column, “The case for N.C. education investments,” draws crucial attention to several critical needs in our education programs. All are well thought out and important to our future.
But, to provide maximum opportunity equally across the entire population, we must provide equal resources across the entire population.
A robust catalog of community college programs will not be effective if a segment of the population is not ready to learn the material.
Universal pre-K will fall short if many students find the next step substandard.
What is necessary — first — is for every grade 1-12 student to have the very same, the very best, resources possible. This requires bringing every grade in every school up to the best that our state offers (not to bring the best down to a universal average).
This will likely require that education funding be changed from a property-tax based system, where the most well-off communities spend the most on school resources. Every student should have the same computer, books, lab equipment and — most importantly — quality of teachers.
Where schools require additional resources — safety officers, transportation, etc. — those items are public safety budget items, not education. We cannot trade computers for metal detectors.
When we are willing to equalize the resources, then we can move on to the benefits that will accrue from Flow's recommendations.
Jerry Cohen
Advance
No serious people
The Feb. 13 letter “Nice job” bemoans President Biden’s election and concludes, “Nothing less than our democracy is now at stake.”
No, the letter writer is not concerned about the right-wing mob that tried to overthrow a free and fair election, installing a dictator who would likely never leave. He’s upset because duly elected President Biden is trying to turn U.S. energy policy away from polluting, dead-end fossil fuels and toward clean, renewable energy — like every other major industrial country in the world.
How is that — doing what he was elected to do — a threat to democracy?
Renewable energy is also the path that much of the free market wants to take — such as Ford Motor Co., which recently announced an $11 billion investment in electric cars.
Conservatives are demagoguing on the Keystone XL Pipeline, claiming that Biden's executive order has cost 10,000 jobs. But TC Energy Corp., the Canadian company that owns the pipeline with the Alberta government, says that no more than 1,000 people are out of work because of Biden’s executive order. When completed, the pipeline would move oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast — then to the international market. The U.S. would profit very little from the pipeline and the possible environmental degradation associated with it could cost lives.
Republicans just aren’t serious people anymore. They’ve invested themselves in pleasant-sounding, "own the libs" Fox News-driven conspiracy theories.
Please return to conservatism, Republicans; we need you.
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem