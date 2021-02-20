The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Uniting the country

Uniting the country starts with uniting communities, which starts with uniting people. But how do we rebuild the relationships we’ve lost?

Pre-2016, we were blissfully ignorant of one another’s morality. We moved in the same circles, ergo we were friends. Former President Trump changed everything. Suddenly, we had to face the truth about “friends” who expressed no horror when George Floyd was murdered, only outrage at the rioting that followed. “Friends” who were OK with caging children. “Friends” who scoffed at regulated news outlets, instead using social media to decry the “stolen election.” How could we ever socialize again? How could our country hope to heal if we couldn’t bridge the distance of a dinner table?

Good fences make good neighbors. Fences keep us safe — keeping the bad stuff out and good stuff in.

But what if my neighbor commits a crime? Does the neighbor suffer no consequence, so that there can be peace? Does community pressure to drop the charges “for the sake of unity” render the neighbor any less a criminal?