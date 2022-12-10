The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The only way

During testimony in Moore v. Harper on Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan said that the independent state legislature theory being pushed by the N.C. legislature would have far-reaching consequences if accepted.

“In all these ways, I think what might strike a person is that this is a proposal that gets rid of the normal checks and balances on the way big governmental decisions are made in this country,” Kagan said. “And you might think that it gets rid of all those checks and balances at exactly the time when they are needed most. Because legislators, we all know, have their own self-interest. They want to get reelected. So there are countless times when they have incentives to suppress votes, dilute votes, negate votes, to prevent voters from having true access and true opportunity to engage the political process.”

I don’t know if that specifically means that our legislators could overturn our Electoral College electors. But it seems like every time we’re told, “Oh, they wouldn’t do that,” they try to do that. Like pushing a federal anti-abortion law.

We should just be on the safe side and, in 2024, vote all Republicans out of office. When it comes to remaining a democracy, it’s the only way to be sure.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem

No argument

“On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump declared war on America.” So says Michael Fanone, the Capitol police officer who was on the front lines of the insurrection.

I’m not going to argue with him.

On Tuesday, officers from the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their service guarding the Capitol as Trump's supporters attacked them.

They visibly snubbed Republican legislators, refusing to shake their hands.

“I don’t want to give them any credit,” Gladys Sicknick, Officer Brian Sicknick’s mother, said in an interview. “They don’t deserve any credit. They’re going to leave here today, get on a plane, go down and see Trump and kiss his ring.”

Trump is the enemy of the American people. Republicans should be ashamed of their support for this traitor.

William Hernandez

Winston-Salem

The proper context

Regarding the Dec. 7 letter "Not content:"

Once I stop laughing at the sheer ludicrousness of the writer's comments, I’d like to remind your readers that this Republican-dominated N.C. state legislature has the same leadership that brought us the district voting maps that were struck down by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2016. After reviewing the law and the process by which the legislature created it, the federal appeals court found that “The new provisions target African Americans with almost surgical precision,” noting that the legislature collected data about voting habits by race before finalizing the restrictions they hoped to put in place.

Moreover, the fact that John Eastman, the now-disgraced and wrong-headed conservative Republican advocate of overturning the 2020 election by putting in place electors chosen by state governments who favored Donald Trump, is the greatest proponent of the independent state legislative theory, is more than enough reason to believe that state legislatures — like our own in North Carolina — will gleefully choose to ignore the popular vote.

Thank you, members of the Journal editorial board, for putting this consequential case in the proper context in your recent editorial ("A day of dread for democracy," Dec. 4). Most of us don’t have time to read every article that impacts our constitutional right to vote. That’s what our Republican-dominated legislature is counting on.

Mary Carmel Kaczmarek

Winston-Salem