The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Unintended consequences
Much is being said and written about the lack of workers to fill the countless job vacancies we see advertised. Some believe that the federal unemployment subsidy on top of the normal state subsidy is providing a disincentive for reentering the workforce. Assuming this is true, then it will be rectified when the federal subsidy ends in September (unless the legislature ends it sooner).
However, there is a more pervasive disincentive for the working poor to try to improve their earnings. On June 12, the Journal published Craig Richardson’s excellent guest column, “The minimum wage paradox,” that accurately describes what is known as the “benefits cliff.” Simply stated, low wage workers who rely on a menu of social benefits (think child care, food stamps, etc.) make little economic progress when their wages increase. This is because the nominal increase in income is outweighed by the subsequent reduction in benefits and higher taxes, resulting in a “backslide” for many who earn a merit increase or choose to go back to work. We want people to rely less on social benefits and pay their fair share of taxes, but the current system rewards the opposite.
Our elected officials in Raleigh and Washington need to address this issue and devise a solution that enables workers to enjoy the benefits of higher wages while gradually reducing their dependence on government benefits. Most people believe in a “hand up, not a handout,” but our current system makes the handout difficult to refuse.
Art Gibel
Winston-Salem
Who did it?
So the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were not antifa after all. They were FBI plants. So says Tucker Carlson.
But there was no real violence, they were all acting just like tourists, Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde says, so what did antifa — I mean, the FBI — do?
It sounds like we need a bipartisan commission to get to the bottom of this. Don’t we?
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Support the SAVE Act
Supporting the SAVE Act (H277/S249) will substantially lower health care costs and save taxpayer dollars. In addition, this legislation will provide greater access to health care, particularly to those in rural areas facing shortages in primary care providers.
This bill would allow nurse practitioners (NPs) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to provide the necessary care their education and clinical training has taught them, without requiring a signature from a physician — who may never actually see the patient. NPs and APRNs have master’s or doctorate degrees and pass national exams certifying their knowledge to examine, diagnose and treat patients before being licensed to practice in North Carolina.
Many research studies support the level of care provided by NPs and APRNs and demonstrate the reduced cost of these services. In addition, at least 23 other states and the District of Columbia have already granted full practice authority.
With skyrocketing health care costs and a health care system stretched beyond reasonable limits by the pandemic, it is more important than ever for the North Carolina General Assembly to act now and pass the SAVE Act.
Lori Flores
Advance
Showing up
I will worry about why Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t personally gone to the Southern border when someone explains to me why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hasn’t yet met Capitol Police Officer Michael Fantone. It’s going on six months since the Jan. 6 insurrection and McCarthy apparently can’t find a minute to say, “Thanks for fighting to keep me alive.”
Charlie B. Reece
Winston-Salem
Term limits
If ever there was a time to impose term limits on the U.S. Congress, it is now. Resolutions have now been passed in a number of states as the movement gains steam.
In March of this year, the N.C. House, headed by Speaker Tim Moore, passed legislation calling for congressional term limits in Washington. The legislation is coming up soon in the N.C. Senate, led by Phil Berger. It is a grass-roots movement, favored by 89% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats and 83% of Independents. The end game is to bypass Congress to make it become law.
Such legislation in the U.S. Senate, of course, was tabled.
Now’s the time to take action.
To learn more about this movement and its genesis, search online for “Nick Tomboulides term limits address to U.S. Senate.” It is excellent.
Julian Drake
Winston-Salem