The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Fascist Christians

The writer of the Sept. 1 letter “Bring it on” uses the term “fascist Christian nationalism,” which, in my opinion, is a term that is applicable to only a relatively few misguided Christians. In other words, I do not think that there are many genuine Christians who are fascists.

One thing to consider is that there is ample reason to believe that not everyone who calls themselves a Christian is a genuine Christian and that not every organization that refers to itself as a Christian organization is actually a genuine Christian organization.

Perhaps, the best way to determine genuine Christianity is whether or not the people and the organizations to which they belong attempt to follow New Testament principles that are based upon unselfish love for all people. Genuine Christians and the Christian organizations to which they belong seek to do what is best for others, as well as for themselves. And, when they fail to do so, mature Christians will repent for their sins and confess them to God in accordance with 1 John 1:9.

In contrast, spiritually immature Christians are more likely to engage in activities that are not consistent with the Christian principles of behavior that are stated in the New Testament. As a result, such Christians may do things that the Bible does not condone, such as the support of extreme fascist organizations. But the actions of these relatively few people should not result in the condemnation of the many Christians who do not support fascism.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

All marriages

Eighteen months ago, my partner Brianna May and I made national headlines when a local wedding venue refused to host our marriage ceremony because we were a same-sex couple. Planning for a wedding is nerve-racking enough without having to do so inside a media spotlight.

The experience led to an outpouring of support from friends, family members and even strangers. In the months that followed, together we planned a wedding while simultaneously lobbying state and local lawmakers to advance nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ couples. We didn’t want another couple to have their vows clouded with discrimination.

Our wedding with family and friends isn’t until October, but today we are happily legally married. Yet, threats to our union — and thousands more across the state — remain. Included in the recent Dobbs decision from the Supreme Court was an opinion from one justice that the court should reassess their 2015 Obergefell ruling requiring states to recognize all marriages lawfully performed out of state.

Congress can prevent this from happening by passing the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that would formally repeal the obsolete and unconstitutional Defense of Marriage Act and reaffirm that marriage for same-sex couples is settled law. I strongly encourage North Carolina’s U.S. senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, to support this bill and remove any uncertainty for same-sex couples who could see their marriages delegitimized.

Kasey Mayfield

Winston-Salem

‘Semi-fascist’

Is President Biden wrong to say that there’s a MAGA segment in the Republican Party that is “semi-fascist”?

Merriam-Webster’s definition: a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

That’s the GOP as exemplified by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is using his office to control the free speech rights of teachers and corporations.

That’s the MAGA activists who want to burn and/or ban books about race and LGBTQ topics and prevent Barnes & Noble from selling them.

That’s the Republican Party as led by an autocratic ruler who believes he’s above the law.

That’s Trumpism.

I think Biden went easy on them.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem