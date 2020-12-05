The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Spoilsports
I’ve been following a story that has received little to no coverage in the Journal: the appearance of mysterious monoliths. Though they’re different in detail, they’re all (so far) metallic, shiny and about 12 feet tall.
First one was discovered in the Utah desert, then one in Romania, then one in Southern California.
Though their origins and meanings are unknown, they sparked a lot of fun speculation. They provided a welcome break from all the disturbing news about President Trump and COVID.
Unfortunately, the one in Utah was dismantled by environmentalists, the one in California by Christian nationalists, two equally unsmiling groups.
I don’t know why these spoilsports felt they had to ruin other people’s harmless fun.
Wouldn’t it be interesting if a monolith appeared in the City of Arts and Innovation?
If it did, I’d guard it against killjoys and I’ll bet I wouldn’t be alone.
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
Congratulations
Recently Davie High School held an induction into the National Honor Society for 43 juniors and seniors. It was not widely publicized. In fact, some of the teachers didn't even know it until the next day! The induction was held inside the school building (why not drive-by outside?) at 5:30 p.m. No one was allowed to attend the ceremony, not even one parent.
This was a momentous event in the life of the students who were being inducted. You might say that it was a pretty big deal, a once-in-a-lifetime event. One which will never happen again.
Since no one was allowed to attend, there were no pictures taken of the students receiving their certificates of induction. That moment in time was stolen from them and is gone forever, like a thief in the night.
I might add that the event was very poorly livestreamed. The students could not even be seen receiving their certificates.
I, for one, am proud of and congratulate each and every one of the inductees for a job very well done. Keep up the good work!
Mona Potts
Advance
No war on religion
Cal Thomas’ Dec. 2 column, “We must worship the state, or else,” was very puzzling to me.
I can’t for the life of me see where the war on religion is taking place. People have the right to pray anytime they choose and (normally) the right to attend whatever place of worship they choose. The states are trying to limit the spread of a disease that can be deadly to some. People are warned to limit their exposure as much as is practicable. You seldom see more than a few people in a liquor store whereas places of worship can be very crowded.
If the state does nothing and the death toll explodes, I guess that’s OK as long as people can go to church without restrictions.
Personally, I believe you can commune with God wherever and whenever you choose and a building is superfluous.
Sandra Smith
Advance
Yeah, but ...
Sometimes I have a “Yeah, but…” even with things I mostly agree with. I often drive past yard signs asking me to “Make America Kind Again.” Yeah, but … even when the rhetoric of politics was respectful, the policies politicians put into place were definitely not kind to all Americans. I’m for making America both great and kind, but the “again” is sticky for me.
An occasional letter to this paper will include references to documents drawn in the past, about how God and Christ were among the American Founding Fathers. Yeah, but … both American history and the history of Christianity show how little influence God and Christ have had in enforcing “love thy neighbor” and its scriptural variations. Such arguments would carry more weight if evidence could be found to support them.
My candidate for president won. Yeah, but … the slogan “Restore the soul of America” disturbs me. Like the other two “yeah, buts,” this ignores the truth of the past: America’s “soul,” if she has one, shows a great deal of favoritism to some and not to others. Recent disruptions may well be America’s salvation. What is being revealed should very much disturb the souls of those who cling to an “again” that never was.
Our country is more divided than ever, I hear from the pundits who are paid so well to keep us so. Yeah, but … if it stays that way, it ain’t nobody’s fault but our own.
Judith T. Dancy
Winston-Salem
