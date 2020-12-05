The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

This was a momentous event in the life of the students who were being inducted. You might say that it was a pretty big deal, a once-in-a-lifetime event. One which will never happen again.

Since no one was allowed to attend, there were no pictures taken of the students receiving their certificates of induction. That moment in time was stolen from them and is gone forever, like a thief in the night.

I might add that the event was very poorly livestreamed. The students could not even be seen receiving their certificates.

I, for one, am proud of and congratulate each and every one of the inductees for a job very well done. Keep up the good work!

Mona Potts

Advance

No war on religion

Cal Thomas’ Dec. 2 column, “We must worship the state, or else,” was very puzzling to me.