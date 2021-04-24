The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The jury’s motives

How dare Fox News host Tucker Carlson disparage the motives of the George Floyd jury by implying that the unanimous guilty verdict against Derick Chauvin was based on fears of the consequences of a not-guilty verdict. Carlson must not have watched the trial or refused to look at the video of Officer Chauvin murdering George Floyd. The evidence was so compelling that fellow policemen testified against Chauvin. They are heroes as well as the young lady who shot the incriminating cellphone video.

What is shockingly disturbing is the fact that, had not there been video of what actually happened, Chauvin could very well have received the not-guilty verdict that Carlson wanted.

Soon after George Floyd’s death, the headlines of a Minneapolis Police press release read, “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction.” Nowhere in that press release was any mention of Chauvin having a knee on the neck of Floyd for over nine minutes. Thank goodness for the video or justice might not have been served.