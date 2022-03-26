The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Generosity

I wanted to make the readers of the Winston-Salem Journal aware of the generosity of the Community Care Center of Winston-Salem and its willingness to respond to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

On March 11, volunteers from the Ukrainian community picked up seven boxes of urgently needed surgical supplies from the Community Care Center. These boxes were transported to the New Jersey facility of MEEST, a shipping and logistics company with many years of experience shipping to Ukraine, and were scheduled for air cargo delivery to Warsaw. Transportation of these supplies to their ultimate destination in Ukraine will be completed via train or cargo van to medical institutions in the areas of highest need.

The Ukrainian Association of North Carolina is deeply appreciative of the generosity and support of the good people of Winston-Salem.

Maryna Kapustina

UANC president

Donna S. Goldstein

UANC Treasurer

Chapel Hill

Highest rating

While watching the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, I felt a sense of dismay when she seemed, every now and then, to be rattled by questions from Republicans like Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn. But then I remembered that she doesn’t speak Fox News.

I wouldn’t say that these senators tried to catch her off-guard necessarily.

Well, actually, they probably did.

But they succeeded in baffling her because they threw conspiracy-tinged, culture-war questions at her about critical race theory and gender roles that judges, living in the real world, probably don’t have to deal with unless they come before the court. The only reason I had any inkling what they were talking about is that I have to study them for self-defense from conservative extremists.

Every indication is that Jackson would do a great job. She’s received the highest rating from the American Bar Association, which certainly knows more about these things than me. Or Cruz. Or Graham. Or Blackburn.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

A

phenomenal asset

Katie Meyer was no doubt a phenomenal asset to the Stanford soccer team. She became well known for her leadership as a captain, success between the goalposts and her exhilarating victory celebrations that followed. She was a shining element to the NCAA 2019 College Cup Championship. Meyer was also an exceptional student with a drive for perfection.

Above the stat sheet and her persona on the field, Meyer was a college student, like me, struggling with self-worth and the unrealistic goal of perfection. This added on top of the layer of stress that comes with being a college student-athlete can be suffocating.

Most news articles, including the Journal’s (“Sheriff’s Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide,” March 4, journalnow.com), have focused on Meyer’s cause of death and her athletic successes during life. Not many choose to elaborate on the factors that contributed to her tragic death. There needs to be direct discussion about student-athletes’ mental health. Too many students are finding their worth in their sport or their grades. It is crucial to confront the topic of mental health within athletes to avoid the consequences of not receiving help.

According to the University of Michigan counseling services, “Suicide is the #2 leading cause of death for college students” (https://caps.umich.edu/article/facts-and-statistics-0). Before becoming a student and an extraordinary athlete, Katie Meyer was a person. It is time we tell the truth about the stress and mental struggles that have a significant presence among student-athletes.

Brianna Moore

Winston-Salem

Compariso

n

Democrats and quite a few Republicans were unhappy with former President Trump because of his defective character, exemplified by his self-aggrandizing pronouncements, his racist statements and tolerance of violent white supremacists like the Proud Boys because “they like me,” his embrace of evil dictators and seeming wish to be one himself, his divisive culture wars and the trade war he started with China, which hurt our farmers drastically.

Many Republicans are unhappy with President Biden because they have to pay more for gas.

Yes, yes, I can see the comparison. What a hardship.

Danny Stanton

Winston-Salem