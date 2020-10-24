The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Why Biden?
I don't understand the criticism of Hunter Biden. He supposedly capitalized on his family name and took in millions from China, like Ivanka Trump did with Chinese trademarks after her father was elected. Why is it suddenly wrong to make money in China when it's a Biden?
On top of that, the Trump Foundation, on whose board Trump’s three grown children sat, was shut down and fined $2 million for cheating veterans and children with cancer. Biden never did anything like that.
Why is Hunter Biden an issue, anyway? He's not running for president. Shouldn’t we be discussing President Trump’s disastrous response to coronavirus, which has cost us more than 220,000 American lives? What issue is more important than that?
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Teenage stress
Stress is one of the worst criminals out here.
Imagine being a teenager in 2020 dealing with stress. You most likely will never understand, living in this generation and decade is the most stressful 24-hour everyday job you could ever have. No matter how hard teenagers try to get adults to understand, they just cannot.
Why is it stressful? Living in the generation is stressful because this society is built on social media, and the idea that everything has to be flawless, or you’re not accepted in society. To be accepted in society you have to be effortlessly beautiful or rich or popular just to be counted as normal.
If you don't come to school with the most trending clothes you get looked at as weird or broke. Imagine not only living as a teenager in 2020, but imagine living in 2020 as a teenager and being an African American female. It does not get any worse than that, and as a black female teenager in 2020, that has stress written all over it. Every day I wake up, I feel a weight on my chest just because of being a teenager.
What happened to all the fun things you’re supposed to experience as a teen? I always thought it was like the movies. Guess I was wrong.
Kiyah Capel
Winston-Salem
A higher level
As I have been out in the community in recent years, my path has crossed that of Terri LeGrand’s many times. Terri cares about the things that are important in our community and our state. She supports law enforcement at every level and will work to make life safer for law enforcement officers. Being a mother of two daughters, she understands the needs of families, especially those who struggle to pay medical expenses. Terri seeks justice for all people.
It is unfortunate that those running for office feel a need to spread misinformation about their opponents. We can do better than that.
I hope the day comes when politics attains a higher level of discourse.
The Rev. Beverly Gaska
Winston-Salem
Injustice
I have heard many people in the media and many Democratic politicians complain about the injustice done to Judge Merrick Garland when the late-term vacancy occurred in the Supreme Court during the last year of the Obama administration. I have yet to hear any of the same people who complain ask that Judge Garland be the nominee for the next vacancy and Joe Biden has been equally quiet about this situation. I wonder why.
Cal Cunningham has let us down while running for the U.S. Senate. He violated his family’s trust and refuses to answer whether there are other indiscretions. If this is his behavior before being elected, then what should we expect after the election?
In my opinion, it will not be a surprise if he is stripped of his rank and dishonorably discharged from the Army Reserve. This loss is insignificant when compared with his loss of family trust. Let’s think seriously before sending damaged goods to Washington.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
A troubling prediction
It's ironic that both the Democrats and Republicans agree on this troubling prediction. They claim that there is a toxic vein of corruption and despotism that runs deeply within Washington, D.C. Our liberty and freedom are at risk. Our Constitution is blatantly ignored. The only thing each party is interested in is total power.
As a voter, one might come to a stunning conclusion: One of the parties is lying.
Americans need to keep a close eye on whomever wins in November. If the party that is lying ends up being elected, it will not unmask its true intentions immediately. It will be a deliberate process.
But the change will accelerate — kind of like cooking the frog in a pot of water. And it doesn't matter whether you're Republican or Democrat, you will be just like the frog. When you are done, you are done. Ultimate power has no allegiance to any party.
Merle Whitney
Advance
The dividing line
The Oct. 11 letter “Trump’s evangelicals” exposed a baffling conundrum: Evangelical Christians support this president, bordering on adulation if not idolatry. When he was elected (not by majority votes!), many wondered if Trump would be an example of God’s mercy or God’s judgment.
The absolute political-theological line divides those who favor or oppose abortion and gay rights — which segregates Christian denominations and members within those denominations. Hence, however wealthy, flawed, capricious and boisterous a president is, if he opposes (or at least does not condone) abortion and gay rights, certain evangelicals will support and vote for him. Period.
Jesus quoted Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor” (Luke 4.18-19). And on the other extreme, “Someone in the crowd said to him, ‘Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.’ Jesus replied, ‘Man, who appointed me a judge or an arbiter between you?’ Then he said to them, ‘Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.’ ” (Luke 12.13-15).
He was passionate to help the poor and needy. Clichéd but true: multimillionaires control U.S. government. The virus and diagnosis infecting the House and Senate is affluenza. The letter writer nailed it: “principles or power?”
Peter Venable
Winston-Salem
