The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Good work
After I get home from work, I walk inside my house and turn on the lights. This simple act, which we all so nonchalantly overlook, is only made possible by the extraordinary lineworkers who risk their lives every day to make sure we have the power to accomplish the necessities of life.
Today is National Lineworker Appreciation Day — a day for us to express our thanks to those amazing men and women who climb atop the powerlines that keep us safe, warm (or cool), fed and clean.
These brave lineworkers play an essential role in building, maintaining and restoring service that powers the lives of families and businesses in our community. Their tireless work ensures that electricity is flowing to power vital infrastructures from hospitals and water treatment facilities to companies and our everyday conveniences at home.
At Forsyth Tech, we have had the privilege of training 1,027 men and women through our Electrical Lineworker Academy since 2010. It is one of your community college’s greatest honors to train and send out heroes, like electrical lineworkers, into the world. We are also incredibly thankful for the support and partnerships from Duke Energy, Pike Electric, Lambert Cable, Utility Line Service and many more. Together, we have made a direct pipeline to employment for graduates. Forsyth Tech changes lives by providing education that leads to meaningful careers like these utility workers. Join me in recognizing these professionals and heroes for their unwavering commitment to keeping our lights on.
Janet Spriggs
Winston-Salem
Spriggs is the president of Forsyth Technical Community College. — the editor
A better place
I love how the author of the April 11 letter “Too much hypocrisy” calls for “truly and deeply discussing the issues and trying to find solutions.” He then goes on to bash Republicans for the next five paragraphs. In his defense, he does balance it out with one sentence about Democrats being “hypocritical at times, but they’re not as bad as Republicans.”
If only we could all be as caring and understanding as that writer, the world would be a much better place.
Christopher Southard
Lewisville
No space for lies
I’m surprised that you printed a letter with the weak arguments and false claims that the writer of “Alternative ways” (April 13) makes. His whole letter is predicated on the notion that cheating occurred in the Georgia election — a claim that former President Trump and his minions failed to prove — and that the new voting restrictions are intended to stop cheating. None of that is true.
He writes, “I have noted that none of these protesters have suggested alternative ways to prevent the very misdeeds that the Georgia legislation is designed to prevent.” Why would they suggest ways to prevent something that’s not occurring?
“Is it possible that they don’t believe such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced?”
I don’t believe “such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced.” The courts don’t believe it. Republican election officials in Georgia don’t believe it.
Do we have to recite again the names of the Georgia election officials who asserted that the 2020 election was fair and secure, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger? Do we need to watch again the video of Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling saying, “Enough is enough” and begging Trump to stop lying before someone got hurt?
The problem that Georgia Republicans want to prevent, like your April 13 cartoon says, isn’t voter fraud, but voter turnout.
Some people insist on promoting lies no matter how often they hear the truth. You should not be giving them space to do so.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem