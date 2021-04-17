The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Good work

After I get home from work, I walk inside my house and turn on the lights. This simple act, which we all so nonchalantly overlook, is only made possible by the extraordinary lineworkers who risk their lives every day to make sure we have the power to accomplish the necessities of life.

Today is National Lineworker Appreciation Day — a day for us to express our thanks to those amazing men and women who climb atop the powerlines that keep us safe, warm (or cool), fed and clean.

These brave lineworkers play an essential role in building, maintaining and restoring service that powers the lives of families and businesses in our community. Their tireless work ensures that electricity is flowing to power vital infrastructures from hospitals and water treatment facilities to companies and our everyday conveniences at home.