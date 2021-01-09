The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Our sympathy

On Wednesday, President Trump urged his followers to attack the Capitol and said he'd go with them (he didn't).

On Thursday night, he threw them under the bus, saying they "defiled the seat of American democracy" and that they would pay for their (Trump-urged) crimes.

I’m not trying to be snarky when I say that I pity Trump's followers. So many tried to warn them, but they wouldn't listen. How miserable their lives must have been to give them over to Trump.

Now they learn that they’ve been lied to since the beginning. That’s going to be tough to handle. They truly deserve our sympathy.

Jeffrey Deem

Winston-Salem

Acts of kindness

I’m not attempting to justify the actions of people for their past behavior up to and including what occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday. I’ve always believed that two wrongs don’t make a right, violence in any form against another human is rarely justified and that “an eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind.” Sowing the seeds of hate will only grow a garden of misery.