The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Our sympathy
On Wednesday, President Trump urged his followers to attack the Capitol and said he'd go with them (he didn't).
On Thursday night, he threw them under the bus, saying they "defiled the seat of American democracy" and that they would pay for their (Trump-urged) crimes.
I’m not trying to be snarky when I say that I pity Trump's followers. So many tried to warn them, but they wouldn't listen. How miserable their lives must have been to give them over to Trump.
Now they learn that they’ve been lied to since the beginning. That’s going to be tough to handle. They truly deserve our sympathy.
Jeffrey Deem
Winston-Salem
Acts of kindness
I’m not attempting to justify the actions of people for their past behavior up to and including what occurred at the Capitol on Wednesday. I’ve always believed that two wrongs don’t make a right, violence in any form against another human is rarely justified and that “an eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind.” Sowing the seeds of hate will only grow a garden of misery.
There are 52 weeks in a year. Let’s start 2021 with 52 acts of kindness. Pay for a stranger’s meal. Go through your pantry and closets and see if there are food or clothing items that you no longer need and donate them. Take unused sports equipment to the Goodwill. If you know someone in a nursing home, give them a call and let them know you were thinking about them and just listen for a bit. If you are blessed enough to still have one or more parents do something out of the ordinary for them.
One act of kindness is but a small ripple, but many acts can create a wave of hope. And hope is a good thing.
But change starts with all of us. One action at a time we can be the change we want to see in the world.
To quote my old mentor, Dr. Seuss:
You have brains in your head
You have feet in your shoes
You can steer yourself
In any direction you choose.
Be kind. Be loving. Be at peace.
Bobby Kennedy
Winston-Salem
Pray for peace
The terrible events at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have revealed, far more than any other action, the character of our outgoing president.
At best, he has exhibited signs of mental instability that allowed him to think that his course of action in encouraging the march on the Capitol was good and appropriate; at worst, they reveal an intent to undermine our democracy in a blatant attempt to overthrow the results of a legitimately decided election with little or no evidence of fraud.
In either case, whether mental instability or an attempted coup, they represent an attempt to incite revolt, which demonstrates the need to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. They may also well constitute the treason, bribery or high crimes that our forefathers sought to prevent when they created the Constitution and set the conditions for removal of the president.
We all need to pray for peace and a return to the democratic principles on which our nation was founded. May God have mercy on our country.
Barbara Foster
Lewisville
An incredible team
A big thank you to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health! What an incredible team of professionals, especially the nurses and other staff providing direct services to Forsyth County citizens under very challenging circumstances.
For more than 10 months now, they’ve remained dedicated to responding to citizens’ needs whether for medical services, information or other support. Joshua Swift (public health director), Shontell Robinson (county deputy manager) and their teams have been consistently organized, professional, supportive and responsive. We in Forsyth County are very fortunate and I am grateful.
Vaccines are now available. Make an appointment as soon as you become eligible. Again, the process is organized, easy and painless. Making the appointment might be the hardest part, but with patience you’ll get there.
Thank you, Forsyth County Public Health and your leadership!
Pamela Corbett
Winston-Salem