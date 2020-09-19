The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Self-defense
During a speech at a private school on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr said, “You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” he said.
First of all, there’s been no national lockdown.
Secondly, is he not aware that there is a deadly airborne pandemic in the country? Is he really saying that in the event of a national emergency, there’s nothing the federal government should be allowed to do to protect public health? That is absurd.
He’s essentially saying that people are allowed to spread the pandemic at will and the federal government has no recourse. If someone breathes on you and gives you COVID-19, that's just your tough luck.
At the same time, he’s happy to defend a 17-year-old kid carrying an AK-15 into a protest rally and shooting someone. That’s self-defense.
I guess what that really means is that we should be allowed to shoot anyone who approaches us without wearing a mask. That’s self-defense.
I’ve heard people say that the Republican Party is a death cult. I’ve thought that was a bit over the top. But Barr, President Trump and the rest of this administration seems to be doing everything it can to kill its own citizens. We must wonder why.
Jeff Howley
Winston-Salem
A fair shake
The media have never given President Trump a fair shake. You’ve all been against him ever since he walked down that escalator and promised to protect us from illegal immigrants — as if that was something bad. Wanting people to use the proper process to come here isn’t racist, it’s sensible.
And the media think everyone has to be the same way. We don’t all have to accept the liberal climate assessment. The world’s not going to stop turning if we don’t buy it.
The media keep talking about all the things Trump didn’t do to protect us from the coronavirus, but what about the things he did? He appeared on TV night after night with his administration’s health experts. He cancelled several campaign rallies and held the Republican National Convention online. But we can’t stay hidden in our basements like Joe Biden forever.
If not for the coronavirus, the economy would still be soaring. Unemployment had never been so low in my life. We need four more years to let him finish the job of turning America around.
And when he talks about four more years after that — he’s joking! But the media try to make more out of it. His supporters know better.
Joe Landers
Winston-Salem
Blue state deaths
On Wednesday, President Trump blamed “blue states” for increasing the nation’s death rate from the coronavirus.
"If you take the blue states out," he said, "we're at a level that I don't think anybody in the world would be at. We're really at a very low level but some of the states — they were blue states, and blue-state managed."
This man makes me sick.
Former Defense Secretary James Mattis was right: This is the first president who has tried to divide Americans rather than unite them.
Here’s the truth: “Blue states” New York, California and New Jersey are among the states with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, but they’re also among the most populated states.
And four of the 10 states with the highest number of virus deaths are led by Republican governors: Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and Georgia.
Trump also said that North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan should open up their states. Those were states that favored him in 2016. And if they “open up their states,” they’ll have more deaths. What the hell does he want? Does he just want more people to die?
What does it matter where the most deaths are? Shouldn’t we be fighting a national threat together? I guess that’s just not Trump’s way.
It’s Joe Biden’s way, though.
Hal Ramos
Winston-Salem