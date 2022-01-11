The Readers' Forum: Support Biden's efforts

A couple of close calls could have gone either way. We want an investigation even though there’s no evidence of anything wrong. On the contrary, both calls favored the Tide for points that maybe they didn’t deserve. So, maybe don’t investigate those calls. But we’ll take a hard look to find something else and when we do, we want ‘Bama fans to judge the replays. They know better than those experienced and unbiased referees.

And now we want “super-referees” who can override the ones on the field. So, ‘Bama needs to get its biggest boosters and donors on the rules committee because we need new rules, too.

You can still have the coin toss, but we get to toss a weighted one. And when making substitutions during a ‘Bama game, opposing team players have to run back to the locker room before they can get onto the field. If the play is over before they get there, that’s too bad. Rules are rules.

Right now, the coach needs to call those referees and plead his case: “I just need you to find me 16 points, which is more than we had.”

‘Bama won and everybody knows it. Coach needs to get his fans to storm the press box to change the scoreboard before the Georgia team gets invited to the White House.