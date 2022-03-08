The Readers' Forum: Symphonic support for Ukraine

Symphonic support
Thank you to the Winston-Salem Symphony for demonstrating support for Ukraine by beginning its concerts last weekend with the playing of the Ukrainian national anthem. The entire audience rose as one as the orchestra played. It brought tears to my eyes.
Additionally, the talented players then proceeded to play a wonderful concert, well-crafted and beautifully performed.
Barbara Katz
Winston-Salem
Journal bias
I didn’t think it could get any worse, but you constantly surprise me, Journal.
The top headline on the March 4 Journal was “County ditches dog fees.” Then we find out in the sub-head that the “Move also covers cats.” I guess you hoped to just slide that by without anyone noticing, didn’t you? Well, I noticed and I’m disgusted. I am so sick of the Journal’s anti-cat bias.
Kevin Marco
Winston-Salem
No tribal politics
I read with interest Christine Flowers’ call for unity in her March 2 column: “Hold the politics; focus on the enemy.” She wants us all to quit being so tribal. Wonderful idea that appeared nowhere in her column.
Her words: “On the other hand, you have liberals who are so damned obsessed with what happened on Jan. 6 — something that was regrettable but did not destroy our essential character — they ignore the absolute failure of their own tribe and reach back to blame Trump. To be clear, this invasion (of Ukraine) happened on their leader’s watch, not under the man they despise. And yet, if they are calling for engagement, they are making penance for the repellent anti-Americanism they have exhibited in vilifying conservatives over the past years, and decades.” Not a shred of tribal politics there, right?
Her words: “Any American who takes more pleasure in attacking her political rival than in seeking comfort and protection for the threatened, or who excuses evil if it advances his own partisan goals, is someone I renounce, and excommunicate, from my life. Effective immediately.”
Mark Twain once said, “Truth is stranger than fiction.” So, is an op-ed stranger than surrealism? Even Twain would be scratching his head on this one. Did we all just witness Flowers excommunicating herself from her own life?
Gary Bolick
Clemmons
Dog fees?
Really? With all that is happening in the world today, your big news story and blaring headline on March 4 tells us that the “County ditches dog fees.” I certainly hope that the Pulitzer Prize commission hears about this.
It’s got to be in the running for the top prize. You are a newspaper — let’s get some news and relegate the dog fee article to somewhere on page 8.
Even my dog didn’t care about the article, but he was relieved that I save $5 per year.
Sam Ferguson
Lewisville
Proper context
The Journal’s March 3 editorial, “Long-term consequences of unbridled climate change,” made a strong case for continuing to move away from fossil fuels in the interests of “human well-being and planetary health.” What it didn’t do was place the issue in context. Climate change does not exist in a vacuum nor is it our only “inconvenient truth.” For example, we live in a world that includes a number of bad actor nations that are not our friends and that observe us very carefully for signs of weakness.
We have, so far, negotiated the nuclear era largely by means of sustaining a global strategic balance often referred to as “mutually assured destruction.” Hence, it should be painfully obvious that we should exercise great caution before voluntarily relinquishing any strategic advantage to unilaterally go chasing after a perceived long-term threat when an immediate and potentially lethal short-term threat still exists.
We will likely never know what if any role our decision to begin moving away from our immense oil and natural gas reserves played in the Russian decision to invade Ukraine. What we can assume, however, is that no present citizens of Kiev are much concerned about climate change while watching their country destroyed and people murdered by a criminal invasion.
Mike Parker
Clemmons