The Readers' Forum: Symphonic support for Ukraine

Her words: “On the other hand, you have liberals who are so damned obsessed with what happened on Jan. 6 — something that was regrettable but did not destroy our essential character — they ignore the absolute failure of their own tribe and reach back to blame Trump. To be clear, this invasion (of Ukraine) happened on their leader’s watch, not under the man they despise. And yet, if they are calling for engagement, they are making penance for the repellent anti-Americanism they have exhibited in vilifying conservatives over the past years, and decades.” Not a shred of tribal politics there, right?

Her words: “Any American who takes more pleasure in attacking her political rival than in seeking comfort and protection for the threatened, or who excuses evil if it advances his own partisan goals, is someone I renounce, and excommunicate, from my life. Effective immediately.”

Mark Twain once said, “Truth is stranger than fiction.” So, is an op-ed stranger than surrealism? Even Twain would be scratching his head on this one. Did we all just witness Flowers excommunicating herself from her own life?

Gary Bolick

Clemmons

Dog fees?