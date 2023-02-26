Teach the truth

I grew up as a white male in the 1950s and 1960s, and like tens of thousands of Alabama fourth graders, I was taught from the standard textbook, “Know Alabama.” “Know Alabama” glorified the South and secession, depicted plantations as happy places, portrayed enslaved people as contented with their lives, defended slavery as a system of labor, trumpeted the bravery and superiority of Confederate soldiers, depicted carpetbaggers as dishonest thieves, romanticized Ku Klux Klan violence as keeping “law and order,” and much more.

“Know Alabama” was used in segregated white schools and African American schools alike. That was our “history,” taught to us when segregation was considered the norm and the virtuous way to live. White supremacy was assumed. Political power and economic power were not to be shared with African Americans.

The Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, and as late as the early 1980’s, I heard a white person long for the days “when people knew their place.” I believe that the indoctrination many of us got as children remains with us today, manifest in various ways. One way is to fear and oppose teaching American history that plainly tells the truth about the horrors and evils of slavery, candidly documents the violent suppression of African Americans after emancipation, and honestly faces the harm caused to our African American sisters and brothers by Jim Crow laws. Black History Month can be a start, but one month’s truth-telling is woefully insufficient to correct decades and decades of false-telling.

Bobby Sharp

Winston-Salem

Background checks

In light of the onslaught of gun violence in Winston-Salem and Greensboro over the past few years and nationwide mass shootings, it seems that people for whom the Second Amendment is dear would favor some meaningful gun regulations.

Universal background checks would not take a single gun out of the possession of any law-abiding citizen. There are many avid hunters, and others who keep guns for protection. All would pass background checks with flying colors. Background checks would take the guns out of the hands of many who pose clear threats to others.

Second, the penalty for convicted felons possessing a gun should be increased to include longer mandatory incarceration. Too often people charged with gun violence are charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Penalties should be stiff for anyone who provides a firearm to a convicted felon, whether a family member or someone selling guns at a gun show. Required background checks would eliminate any claim that they did not know that the purchaser was a convicted felon. Anyone convicted of domestic violence should be barred from possessing a gun for several years.

In the U.S. more than 55% of all murders are the result of domestic violence. Anyone having a documented mental condition that makes them a danger to either themselves or others should be barred from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

We all likely have some mental or emotional issues. Only a few have issues which make them a danger to others.

Gary Benesh

North Wilkesboro

Fox panders

Attention MAGA supporters. If Fox News is your only source of news, I bet you did not know that Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox for $1.6 billion. The suit contends that Fox was spreading lies that Dominion voting machines were stealing votes from Trump and giving them to Biden in the 2020 election.

Members of Donald Trump’s legal team, Sidney Powell and Rudy Guiliani, frequented the network to spread the lies. The entertainers at Fox News knew that statements about a stolen election were lies. Court filings in the Dominion case report that Tucker Carlson texted Laura Ingraham, “Sidney Powell is lying by the way.” Ingraham responded, “Sidney is a complete nut ... Ditto with Rudy.”

Why did Fox knowingly allow stolen election lies to be broadcast? The network was losing viewers to even more fake news networks such as Newsmax and One America News, ever since 2020, when Fox correctly called Biden the winner in Arizona.

This truth drove a large portion of the MAGA crowd away from Fox.

In an effort to win them back, Fox executives and prime time entertainers cracked down on any Fox journalist who cast doubt on Trump’s election lies. Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich got fired for saying there is no evidence that any voting system was compromised.

It is obvious that the Fox entertainers are reporting what they think their viewers want to hear. And that is why the nearly 2 million viewers who watch Fox News during prime time are misinformed.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville