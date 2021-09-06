The Readers' Forum: Teachers aren't indoctrinating. We're teaching students to think.

A truthful account
I appreciate Tripp Jeffers’ Aug. 29 guest column “Critical race theory bill is a fabricated crisis.” He is exactly right; this is a fabricated crisis that has caused a national stir and now is wasting the time of our legislators in Raleigh.
As a social studies teacher myself at East Forsyth High School, I’m here to tell you that history is messy. If you were to give a truthful account of your own life, I’m sure it would be full of its ups and downs. It’s the same for the United States; it’s had triumphs and failures. Wanting to recognize those failures and working to prevent making those mistakes again doesn’t mean we hate America; it means we love it so much that we want it to be the best it can for all of us.
Social studies teachers are not indoctrinating your children; we are teaching the curriculum. We do, however, teach our students how to critically think. We want them to understand how to view a situation from multiple perspectives. Omitting the not-so-pleasant parts of our nation’s story does our students a disservice. They deserve to know the truth. Frankly, omitting the blemishes of our story is the true indoctrination.
Public education is not the problem in North Carolina; actually, it’s the solution. We as North Carolinians should demand that our legislature stop wasting its time and our money with this fabricated crisis and move on to solving the real problems of our state. Medicaid expansion, anyone?
Adam Moore
Kernersville
Fighting fire
If anybody can sue anybody for participating in an abortion or the thought-crime of considering participating in an abortion, per the new anti-choice law in Texas, then I can’t wait for the new laws allowing us to sue anybody for participating in any way, including via thought-crime, in a crime related to firearms.
Bye, bye, Smith & Wesson. Bye, bye, Barrett, Beretta and Colt. Bye, bye, NRA.
It’s time for Democrats to fight fire with fire. Fascist Republican oppression has been out of control for far too long.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
We’ve lost their trust
I read the Sept. 3 report (“Those left in Afghanistan say U.S. broke promises) about the family of Javed Habibi left behind in Afghanistan by the U.S. government. The poor guy and his wife have a family of four, one child being born in the U.S. I can only imagine the worry and horror this family is feeling after all the broken promises made to them, only to be left behind in this war-torn country. While we sit safely in our homes, 100 to 200 families have been left behind to fend for themselves with the Taliban in charge. Republican or Democrat, makes no difference. These people will never trust the U.S. government again. And chances are there will never be a follow-up report on the people left behind.
Why were the civilians not brought out first a few at a time? Soldiers have weapons to protect themselves, civilians do not. The U.S. government is more worried about climate change and infrastructure spending than the lives of 200 people.
And what is the true number? I dare say no one knows. I love the U.S., but we need to set an example to the world that our word as a nation is good.
Scott Sexton said it best: We will talk and pray, which is good, but in the long run, nothing will change.
Ken Osborn
King
As it has
Much heat has been generated in your newspaper lately regarding the Moravian Church and the Southern Province Synod of 2018 Resolution 14. I hope to shed a little light.
The “Whereas” statements of the resolution explain why things spelled out in the “Resolves” are to be done. In this specific case, the Whereas statements note our differing opinions and feelings about homosexuality. The Resolve statements (actions) of Resolution 14 mention homosexuality only in passing. In this case, the Resolves of Resolution 14 say that the Provincial Elders Conference will continue to lead the Province between synods as it has been doing; that church boards will continue to approve church membership, and use of church properties, as they have been doing; and that pastors will decide what rites and sacraments they will perform for whom, as they have been doing.