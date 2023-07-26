Rest of the story?

Notable amid the hullabaloo over Florida’s revised standards on the teaching of slavery curriculum has been the almost total absence of any description of the overall course content. Instead, we are forced to make do with a couple of selected excerpts, such as “slaves learned useful skills” and the rivers of ink spilled in outraged protests by the commentariat.

Even more significant is the absence of any description of the Democratic Party’s role as the defender and promoter of slavery and as the post-Civil War father of the Jim Crow oppression of African Americans, including its complicity in lynch-law violence such as the Tulsa massacre.

The most important parts of the story are often the parts left out.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

Where we fall short

George Will’s claim that we can make better widgets for less cost is correct (“Progressives are far too gloomy about ... progress,” July 20). A prime example is the evolution of calculators, which initially were desk-sized and cost two weeks’ earnings, and now are pocket-sized and offered as a bonus prize inside of a box of cereal.

Sequencing the human genome initially took 13 years and cost $3 billion; now you send off a sample and get reports in a few weeks for several hundred dollars.

But where we excel in science, we woefully fail to progress in vital social, economic and political arenas. The threats of climate change, nuclear warfare and artificial intelligence pose danger to all earthly life. Domestically our democracy seems fragile with systemic racism and increasing income inequality looming as time bombs.

Where cooperation and sacrifice are necessary for progress, our civilization hasn’t achieved the level of advancement of the sciences, and I am not sure we have time to play around much longer.

Richard J. Rosen, M.D.

Greensboro

Neither one

Regarding Chris Edelson’s July 19 column, “The surreal possibility of another Trump term”:

Professor Edelson:

You’re clearly a Democrat, but that doesn’t make you wrong about everything. And you’re right about Trump. We, the nation, took a chance on an outsider. Republican outsiders had worked out well before — in my lifetime Eisenhower and Reagan. But we missed with Trump.

On the other hand, the only honest Democrat as president in my life was Jimmy Carter. The rest were politicians who’d say or do or spend anything to buy votes and feed their craving for power and fame. And their irresponsible spending and excessive regulation are such that, although I’ve voted for Democrats before, I may be unable to do it again.

I don’t know if the country can ever recover from Biden-era spending. My favorite now is Nikki Haley, but if it’s Trump versus Biden, my wife says she won’t vote for president at all but I’ll vote third-party as a way of saying that I don’t like either one of them.

Michael D. Woods

Kernersville

Go nonprofit?

Two recent letters (“A bridge too far,” July 18, and “Still my paper,” July 23) have detailed the shrinking local civic content of the Journal, as well as the need to support this current iteration — whatever the cost — lest it disappear. Other cities have addressed this dilemma in innovative ways that preserve local and regional coverage while sharing the information necessary for an informed citizenry.

Several North Carolina communities such as Asheville and Raleigh have available today not-for-profit (NFP) digital news digests that cover thoughtfully the issues that affect our cities and counties. Nationally, numerous cities have done the same, assisted by subscribers, donors, foundations and some news organizations that believe in this initiative.

Here in Winston-Salem, this NFP format works for WFDD and PBS NC via audio and video. Why not print ?

You can choose among these options: Either continue to pay more for less, or support innovative, electronic, reader-friendly formats of the 21st century that help you remain informed about important local discussions.

Robert Riehle

Winston Salem