The Readers' Forum: Test administrators needed







Test administrators needed

In its Jan. 3 article “School testing program could shrink quarantines,” the Journal reported that our school district has “discussed implementing a testing program sometime in January using staff from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.” What the article did not report was that this program was voted on and approved over three months ago by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, but has still not been implemented, because the health department has been unsuccessful in hiring the 70 test administrators necessary.

While other large N.C. school districts like Mecklenburg and Wake counties have made free COVID testing a priority for their students and staff through a variety of public-private medical partnerships, Forsyth County families are returning to school without adequate testing access in the midst of the omicron variant surge. The failure of our school district to implement a free, approved testing program displays a wanton lack of concern for families and employees, many of whom will be forced to navigate difficult test scheduling and long wait times for results in the coming weeks.