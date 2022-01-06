The Readers' Forum: Test administrators needed

Test administrators needed
In its Jan. 3 article “School testing program could shrink quarantines,” the Journal reported that our school district has “discussed implementing a testing program sometime in January using staff from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.” What the article did not report was that this program was voted on and approved over three months ago by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, but has still not been implemented, because the health department has been unsuccessful in hiring the 70 test administrators necessary.
While other large N.C. school districts like Mecklenburg and Wake counties have made free COVID testing a priority for their students and staff through a variety of public-private medical partnerships, Forsyth County families are returning to school without adequate testing access in the midst of the omicron variant surge. The failure of our school district to implement a free, approved testing program displays a wanton lack of concern for families and employees, many of whom will be forced to navigate difficult test scheduling and long wait times for results in the coming weeks.
This will adversely impact students who should be in school but must be excluded while they wait for appointments and results, as well as teachers, who have few to no substitutes to take their places in the meantime. If our district leaders truly value in-person learning and equity for our students, they should be pulling out all the stops right now to make free COVID testing available in our schools.
Liz Noland
Winston-Salem
Quality of life
The Journal’s recent editorial, “Conservation is always good news” (Dec 31), highlighted funding for several important conservation projects and the overall increase in funding for the state’s conservation trust funds. In addition, the 2021-22 state budget includes the following that will benefit Forsyth County and the Northwest Piedmont.
$1.8 million for the state acquisition of the Shallow Ford historic tract.
$425,000 for Shallow Ford access/parking/infrastructure.
$4 million for Bean Shoals Trail improvements at Pilot Mountain State Park.
$3 million to Forsyth County for the new county park at Belews Lake.
$4 million for a storm water and watershed restoration project at Surry County Community College.
$1.3 million for Horne Creek Farm.
$4 million for Hanging Rock State Park for renovations to the Vade Mecum hotel.
$50,000 capacity building grant for Yadkin Riverkeeper to continue to make improvements to the Yadkin River State Trail blueway.
$212,500 for Yadkin River State Trail access improvements, facilities, signage, etc.
$500,000 for the Ararat River Greenway upgrades.
These investments will enhance everyone’s quality of life. Please take a moment to thank your state legislators who supported this funding.
Edgar Miller
Yadkin Riverkeeper
Lexington
Good prediction
How open-minded of the Journal to print the Dec. 4 letter “A reckoning,” in which the writer predicts that the same thing that happens during every mid-term election — gains by the minority party — will happen again this year. No joke, it takes a lot of guts these days to claim that we can expect normal things to happen.
Of course, he did add that this time it would be because of President Biden’s “abysmal approval numbers,” which in October were lower, at 42%, than those of any other modern president at this point in his presidency, except one, at 37%.
Guess who (initials: D.T.).
Thanks for the warning.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Challenging
I was reading about the hundreds of motorists who were stuck in a snowstorm on I-95 in Virginia just before hearing on the radio that Chrysler is transitioning to all electric vehicles by 2028.
Of course, some will take this one incident to claim that electric vehicles should be scrapped. You can’t keep the engine running when trapped in a snowstorm.
Oh, no! Not a technological challenge! Americans have never faced that before.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem