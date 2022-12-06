The Readers' Forum: Thanks to public servants

Public servants

Congratulations to Don Martin, the new chair of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (“Martin picked to lead board,” Dec. 6). Martin seems like a conscientious public servant and I’m sure he’ll do a great job. It’s an indication that the whole country isn’t embroiled in nutty conspiracy theories that he, a Republican, was nominated to lead the board by Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, a Democrat and a notable public servant.

I’d also like to thank commissioner David Plyler, who is stepping down after several years leading the board. With all the insanity occurring in the political world these days, I feel assured by our county board and its ability to cooperate for the good of the people … for the most part.

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem

Not content

While there are valid criticisms of the independent state legislature theory (ISLT), the Journal’s editorial board was not content to stick with those in its Dec. 4 editorial regarding the Moore v. Harper case pending before the Supreme Court (“A day of dread for democracy”). Instead, the editorial stated — without evidence — that if the court rules in favor of N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, then state legislatures “could assign their Electoral College votes to whomever they please,” concluding ominously that “(a)t that point, our votes would no longer have any meaning.”

This conclusion is untethered from the issue before the court, and it does the readers a disservice. As NYU law professor Richard Pildes (no right-winger) put it, “No matter what the Court decides about the ISLT, it would still not mean state legislatures could choose simply to ignore the popular vote in their state and appoint presidential electors themselves after the election.”

Moore v. Harper may be one of the most consequential cases on the court’s docket this term, and is worthy of vigorous debate. The citizenry would be better served by a reasoned and informed discussion of the actual issues in the case, rather than by our local newspaper propagating misinformation better suited for the comments section of a blog.

Alton Absher III

Winston-Salem

After ...

After Jimmy Carter lost the presidency, he lectured, wrote books and built houses for the poor.

After Al Gore lost the presidency, he wrote books and advocated for the environment.

After Hillary Clinton lost the presidency, she wrote books and traveled the world to advocate for democracy and human rights.

After Donald Trump lost the presidency, he tried to overthrow the government and renounced the U.S. Constitution (“Parties scold Trump,” Dec. 5).

Good job, Republicans! You obviously know a candidate with character when you see one.

Monty Owen

Winston-Salem

Difference in tone

I was struck by the difference in tone of the recent letters regarding the NPR broadcast of a live abortion.

The first letter (“Day of prayer,” Dec. 2), obviously from one who opposes abortion, appeared to be filled with compassion and real sadness for the loss of the child as well as the current and future health and well-being of the mother.

The two letters responding (“Make them suffer,” Dec. 4; “A nuanced account,” Dec. 5) obviously from those who support abortion, while sympathetic to the mother and the situation that led her to get an abortion, appeared to be filled with vitriol toward anyone who supports a “pro-life” agenda.

I have not listened to the broadcast, therefore I cannot comment on specifics, but I’m sure that the first letter writer was not referring to the “child,” but the mother, when she said, “her cries” … “were aired on public radio.’”

How sad that we have reached a point in this world that we are unable to have a civil discussion about any subject without it becoming heated and resulting in name-calling.

May we one day soon return to being “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Linda Smith

Winston-Salem

Sick

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the most successful Republican legislators in our nation’s history, must be so sick of Donald Trump.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem