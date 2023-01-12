The Readers' Forum: The art of 'whining'

The art of ‘whining’

Republican politicians seem to have mastered the art of “whining” that they once claimed was a practice of the left.

They complain that Twitter “suppressed” their speech — which the First Amendment says it’s allowed to do.

But Republicans have their own media: Fox News, Newsmax, thousands of AM radio stations, former President Trump’s “Truth” (ha, ha) social media platform.

And in the meantime, Republican governors and state legislators are trying to keep public schools from teaching anything they don’t like, especially about gender or race.

Do they just want to dominate everything? Do they just want to squelch all dissention?

I’m asking that rhetorically. Of course that’s what they want.

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem

Oversight is needed

It was amusing, and disappointing, watching CNN commentators slice and dice President Biden’s classified documents. Amazingly, they failed to grasp that former President Trump’s possession of classified materials and Biden’s are, obviously, completely different: Trump’s is intentional and Biden’s is not. Another way of saying that is that Trump’s is criminal and Biden’s is not, intent being a necessary element under the Espionage Act of 1917 and various statutes governing classified material.

Trump knowingly removed classified material, attempted to conceal it, and refused to give it all back. Whether Biden ever knew classified material was in his Penn-Biden office is unclear. In any case, when it was found, he promptly and proactively turned it over (along with every other document in that office) to the National Archives.

Nonetheless, there doubtless will be plenty of militant ignorance and false outrage in the lost cause of rehabilitating Trump and forestalling his indictment.

The Republican base claims they are persecuted by the government, the only true Americans and patriots, whose country has been taken from them and must be taken back. Such perversion of reality, preference for fascism over democracy and toadying to would-be autocrat Trump is precisely how the Republican base self-excluded themselves from mainstream American life.

If the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee could hold off investigating, impeaching and hyperventilating over the Bidens, legitimate oversight is sorely needed. Perhaps its members can discover why we do not know, in real time, who possesses classified material and what classified material is missing.

Andy G. Miller

Kernersville

Time limits

Term limits for our elected officials have been discussed for years and continue to be a hot topic given the fractured and sometimes paralyzed Congress that we live with.

I believe we need time limits, not term limits. The founders never intended to have lifelong politicians and 350-day sessions. They expected the Congress to come together, deal quickly with legislation and problems and then return home to their farms or businesses. At one time in most states there were limits on the number of days the state legislature could be in session. Some still have them.

Let’s establish a January term, a June term and a November term and make these people move our government quickly. Pay them well but make them act and react and then go home to their jobs and constituents. Put time limits on bills presented and eliminate add-ons; make bills stand on their own merits. Washington in particular is filled with lackluster officials from both parties who serve us poorly and when relieved of their guaranteed income and lifestyle might just not continue to be reelected.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

No self-preservation

I was impressed by Catherine Rampell’s Jan. 11 column, “GOP is holding the economy hostage.”

It’s not the first time I’ve heard this argument and not the first time the GOP threatened to essentially wreck the world economy unless Democrats agree to cut Social Security and Medicare. As Rampell noted, only Democrats have been successful at reducing our federal deficit – Republicans only increase it. They could reduce the deficit now if they worked with Democrats.

But they have it in for Social Security and Medicare. That’s the real target.

If they reach it, it will be with the ignorant assistance of their core constituents, Social Security and Medicare recipients.

How can so many Americans keep voting to cut their own throats? Is their hatred of immigrants and gay people really so much stronger than their desire for self-preservation?

Howard Greene Winston-Salem