The Readers' Forum: The Bible says...

The Bible says ...
Yes, as the writer of the Sept. 15 letter “Ten Commandments” says, God said, “Thou shalt not kill.”
God also said that life enters the body when the body takes its first breath.
After God formed man in Genesis 2:7, He “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” Although the man was fully formed by God in all respects, he was not a living being until after taking his first breath.
Job 33:4 states: “The spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life.”
Ezekiel 37:5-6: “Thus says the Lord God to these bones: Behold, I will cause breath to enter you, and you shall live. And I will lay sinews upon you, and will cause flesh to come upon you, and cover you with skin, and put breath in you, and you shall live; and you shall know that I am the Lord.”
The Bible also provides instructions for priests to abort fetuses if it’s suspected they might be illegitimate; it’s there in Numbers 5.
So if we’re going to follow what the Bible says, let’s really follow what the Bible says — not what patriarchal, politically motivated preachers say the Bible says.
Abortion wouldn’t be an issue at all if Republican politicians didn’t make it one in order to win votes.
Chris Pearson
Winston-Salem
A serious warning
“The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5C.” This is a warning endorsed by editors of more than 230 of the world’s major medical journals. A recent United Nations report stated that we could reach a global temperature increase of 1.5 Centigrade degrees (2.7 Fahrenheit degrees) by the year 2030.
Oil, coal and gas are our major primary energy sources today. But they are the fossil fuels that produce carbon dioxide that contributes to climate change. Fossil fuels cause air and water pollution during their production and use. Although fracked gas produces less carbon dioxide per unit of energy, it is principally methane. Release during typical fracking operations is a powerful climate-change driver.
We must switch to clean energy to avoid a climate crisis. Electricity produced from solar and wind energy is considered clean energy. Solar has the potential to supply up to 40% of U.S. electricity within 15 years, but provides only about 3% now according to the Energy Department.
The N.C. House Energy and Public Utilities Committee recently released a draft omnibus energy bill that requires Duke Energy to retire six coal units by 2030, but requires replacement of three with fracked gas facilities. It appears that business as usual for our electrical utilities and their friends in the legislature involves (ratepayer) investments in power plants utilizing fossil fuels.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem
Winning votes
Republicans have invested heavily in voter suppression and gerrymandering to win elections in many places like North Carolina.
At the same time, they claim that refugees to the U.S., grateful for Democratic support for their presence, will vote for Democrats.
What I don’t understand is, if they think this complaint is true, why aren’t they supporting refugees to get more Republican votes? It seems like it would be easier than stacking the deck. Plus, it’s the right thing to do.
There must be something about the refugees that make them unacceptable. What, oh what could it be?
Bill Ronson
Winston-Salem
9/11 holiday
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 brought tears to my eyes. I think it is nigh time that we marked the date with a national holiday. Heck, we celebrate George Washington’s birthday.
It is far too long that we don’t memorialize this date. It was a stab in the nation’s chest. Far too long that we don’t recognize all of those folks who lost their lives and their families.