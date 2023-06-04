Cooper’s children

The money for Gov. Cooper’s children’s education came out of his pocket, not mine (letter, “Cooper’s hypocrisy,” May 26) and not the letter writer’s.

I want my tax dollars go to support public schools, not those with a particular ideological or theological curriculum. The real hypocrites are the lawmakers who wrap themselves in the flag and profess a love for democracy, then do all in their considerable power to erode democratic institutions.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem

Storm warnings

John Deem’s May 20 article (“Racing climate change: Winston-Salem accelerates some stormwater projects”) illustrates that the impacts of climate change will affect all communities, not just coastal or drought-prone regions. I know that I have noticed that our summer rains are getting farther apart and more intense. This new pattern creates flood risk and is a dangerous combination for aging water-retention infrastructure like the facilities Deem discusses in his piece.

Imagine the catastrophe that would have ensued if our sewage treatment plant had been breached, as nearly happened.

It is certainly encouraging to see that our city government is moving to make needed upgrades to our stormwater systems, but until we tame our climate pollution problem, we will have to continue to adapt to weather extremes and their fallout.

What can we do locally to address these existential climate and justice issues? With individual and collective actions, we can help bend the curve on climate change. You and I can change lots of things in our lives, including our diets, our transportation routines, how we heat our homes and more.

And, we need to talk about and plan around these issues. When regular folks openly advocate for climate-friendly policies, we will see meaningful change and more resilient community. Learn more at www.peaNC.org.

Looking for action to take this month? Test our local Salem Creek water and learn about urban hydrology at a free community event — “What’s in Your Water?” —on June 17 at 10 a.m. at Reynolds Park.

Jamie Maier

Winston-Salem

DYI good deeds

The June 1 letter, “The morality quest,” is the best letter you’ve published in a long time. It ended with these words:

“What if Christians merely followed the guidance of our savior?

“We’d probably focus our laws on things Jesus really cared about: Feed the hungry. Help the needy. Visit the prisoner. Care for the weak. In other words, love your neighbor as you love yourself.”

Forget the laws! I can do that now, and so can you, with our own money and time, and do it better than government. Let’s stay with it and let’s even increase our efforts.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Remain vigilant

The Israelis captured Adolph Eichmann in Argentina and brought him to justice 62 years ago for his role in the Holocaust. His war crimes trial in Jerusalem was the first one televised to the world and spotlighted the Nazis’ efforts to exterminate Jewry in all of its horror and brutality. It taught those who watched the proceedings about the banality of evil (the “ordinary people in Germany who said they were only following orders”) and underscored the need for Israel as a Jewish homeland.

However, one of the lessons not learned through the trial was that the Nazis slaughtered not only Jews, but anyone who did not conform to and opposed the notion of a pure, Aryan “Master Race”. These victims were the LGBQT, Roma, socialists, communists and any misfits and invalids in society and religious foes like the Lutheran pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer who stood in their way.

The other lesson not learned was that getting rid of monsters like Hitler and Eichmann back then did not kill the larger beast. As we see only too well now, fascism, Nazism, white supremacy and antisemitism have remained with us and are rearing their ugly heads again today in this country and elsewhere around the world.

America has the Oath Keepers, the Patriot Front, the Proud Boys and other groups, the politicians who openly support and abet them, and social media and cable news that give them a platform to spread their hatred.

We must remain vigilant if our democracy is to survive.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy