The Readers' Forum: The new chancellor
The Readers' Forum

The Readers' Forum: The new chancellor

A disappointing vote

Although I applaud the overall majority vote to continue to require masks in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, it was disappointing to read in the Journal that three members of the school board voted against the mandate (“Masking will continue at schools,” Sept. 29).

As a current teacher and coach at a local school, I have witnessed firsthand the effectiveness of masks. Because we all wore masks, our school was able to meet in person for the entire 2020-2021 academic year. We never experienced a community spread of COVID.

Were the masks a little uncomfortable at first? Sure, but the students and faculty got used to them pretty quickly. Now in our second year of wearing masks, we continue to operate in person without needing to cancel any events due to COVID within our community. Learning continues unabated.

That members of the school board voted against continuing the mandate in our public schools is certainly disheartening. After almost 18 months of navigating through this pandemic, it is really only ignorance that could cause someone to continue to doubt the positive impact of wearing masks indoors during a pandemic that has killed too many.

Joe Scott

Clemmons

Focus

In response to the writer of the Oct. 2 letter “Deep-seated racism”:

I am in my 60s and as a child I learned the rhyme:

“Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, catch a tiger by the toe, if he hollers, let him go, Eeny, meeny, miny, moe.” Where is the racism? If this rhyme, not chant, was taught to the writer using racial overtones, I am happy he has seen the error of his teachings and is rid of his “deep-seated” racism. However, the writer doesn’t get to accuse “any white American” of possessing “deep-seated racism.”

At this point, we have to assume the writer feels better about himself after ranting. This type of noise only divides the people more and does nothing to perpetuate unity. Instead of a “chant,” focus on the more meaningful paraphrased “Golden Rule:” “Whatever is hurtful to you, do not do to any other person.”

Rebecca VanderKlok

Bermuda Run

Crashing the economy

We’re still suffering through a pandemic that is killing about 2,000 Americans a day. Businesses are suffering; supply chains are falling apart. And Republicans want to default on America’s credit? They’re willing to risk another 6 million jobs? What the hell are they thinking?

We already know the Republican Party isn’t the pro-life party anymore; nor is it the pro-military party. I guess it’s not the pro-business party, either.

Just what is the Republican Party for besides putting a lying authoritarian back in office? Is it really all about hurting immigrants? How does crashing the economy help? They don’t think they’re going to successfully blame it on President Biden, do they?

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem

The new chancellor

It was thrilling on Oct. 1 to attend the installation of Brian Cole as the new chancellor of our beloved UNCSA. He’s proven a strong, resourceful leader in his tenure as interim chancellor. With him at the helm, we can all celebrate the bright future of UNCSA and the legacy of its visionary founders.

Key founders John Ehle, Gov. Terry Sanford and composer Vittorio Giannini would have smiled hearing the new chancellor describe his plans for an initiative of equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging designed to identify and dismantle systemic racism and inequality, and to create significant, sustained positive change.

The program, beautifully crafted, included a live, behind-the-scenes look at a ballet professor and two dancers rehearsing and adding professional nuance to a pas de deux from “The Nutcracker.” A soprano masterfully sang “Take Care of This House,” by Leonard Bernstein and Alan Jay Lerner.

I opened the Journal on Oct. 2, expecting to see images that captured the palpable joy experienced by the audience at the installation. Instead, the front page reflected a horrific period in the school’s distant past (“UNCSA faces sex abuse lawsuit”). Who can grasp such long-suffering pain to our alumni?

I am confident that Cole, having led us through the pandemic that paralyzed many institutions of higher learning, will lead us with honesty, transparency, professionalism and wisdom through this time, with care and concern for our students, our faculty, our staff, our graduates and our community. He will help us take care of our house.

Laura Hart McKinny

Winston-Salem

Not

For whoever needs to hear it: Taxation is not socialism.

Leland Stout

Winston-Salem

