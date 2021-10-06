The Readers' Forum: The new chancellor

A disappointing vote

Although I applaud the overall majority vote to continue to require masks in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, it was disappointing to read in the Journal that three members of the school board voted against the mandate (“Masking will continue at schools,” Sept. 29).

As a current teacher and coach at a local school, I have witnessed firsthand the effectiveness of masks. Because we all wore masks, our school was able to meet in person for the entire 2020-2021 academic year. We never experienced a community spread of COVID.

Were the masks a little uncomfortable at first? Sure, but the students and faculty got used to them pretty quickly. Now in our second year of wearing masks, we continue to operate in person without needing to cancel any events due to COVID within our community. Learning continues unabated.

That members of the school board voted against continuing the mandate in our public schools is certainly disheartening. After almost 18 months of navigating through this pandemic, it is really only ignorance that could cause someone to continue to doubt the positive impact of wearing masks indoors during a pandemic that has killed too many.

Joe Scott

Clemmons