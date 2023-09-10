Stellar policing

The astoundingly speedy arrests of both the Salem Avenue (would-be) rapist, and the Vine Street slasher suspect demonstrate that, in spite of 12-hour shifts, short staffing and apparent public apathy, our Winston-Salem Police Department is doing outstanding work for us.

If you agree, the next time you see an officer, please say, “Thank you for your service,” so officers will know how much we citizens respect and appreciate their long hours, hard, dangerous work and dedication to serve and protect us.

Lou Blancato

Winston-Salem

The wrong focus

Japan won its war against Tsarist Russia back in 1905 when its navy annihilated the Russian fleet in the Battle of Tsushima Strait and became the first Asian power to defeat a European nation in modern times. It ushered in a dreadnaught arms race that emphasized the superiority of faster battleships with huge guns in naval warfare and made the Japanese navy believe it was invincible.

That hubris led to the attack on Pearl Harbor decades later which sunk much of the U.S. Pacific fleet, but missed destroying the aircraft carriers which were instrumental in defeating the Japanese who still thought that their battleships would bring them a decisive victory.

The U.S. may be making the same mistake that Japan did. Our navy is still relying on aircraft carriers and destroyers that are “sitting ducks” in a possible conflict with China, which now has the largest navy in the world, has beefed up its air force and cyberwarfare capabilities, and established a complex network of anti-ship missiles along its coasts.

In response to this threat, the Pentagon has conducted war games showing that large surface warships are increasingly vulnerable to attack and may suffer massive losses in future combat.

Unfortunately, Congress has authorized multibillion-dollar contracts to build more of these vessels over the next several years and vastly underfunded a cheaper, easier-to-build, and more mobile force of small unmanned drone boats, submersible vessels and aerial vehicles that may be more effective in winning a war against China.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Bad choices

Today’s paper includes the story “Trump-Biden rematch might be inevitable.” We’ve talked about that at our house and my wife says that, if that happens, she won’t cast a vote for president.

I’ll vote third-party, probably Libertarian, as a way of saying that I don’t like either one of them. Biden’s spending is irresponsible, depressing the value of a lifetime of saving and forcing risky investments in an effort to maintain their value as we age.

Trump is just an egoistic goofball and who knows what he’d do? Since the Democrats seem to be stuck on Biden, who’s even older and more forgetful than me, our best hope seems to be that the Republicans will give us an alternative.

My favorite is Nikki Haley, but most of the others would be OK, too. I hope their party can unite behind one of them for the country’s sake.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Abuse of power

Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama is playing with fire. He is the man who would be king. His abuse of his power is unacceptable. He is deeply entrenched in the hole he has dug for himself and the country. He is playing the martyr by using a convenient issue to elevate his disregard for the national defense.

There are more acceptable ways to use his senatorial seat to solve this matter than to undercut an efficient and strong military. I wonder if he really cares for all the lives he seems to want to save considering the lives he’s putting in jeopardy by weakening our defenses.

His righteousness is political and not worth the Bible he’s thumping.

If he has read Kipling’s “The Man Who Would Be King,” Tuberville should see himself as the pathetic powerbroker he is and understand the consequences for a man too big for his britches.

Robert Gerhart

Summerfield