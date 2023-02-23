Abetting Putin

It's not a pretty situation in the Russia I once thought had a chance at establishing a democracy after the fall of the Soviet Union. Hundreds of thousands of their "best and brightest" are fleeing to other nations with the rest being used as cannon fodder and persecuted if they speak out.

Putin is Stalin's true heir, given his massive ego, cruelty, paranoia and mission to restore the global preeminence and territory he feels his predecessors lost.

The pro-Russian caucus in the GOP is aiding and abetting him. They have made it abundantly clear that they won't mind if Putin gobbles up Eastern Europe as well, his next step if he manages to obliterate Ukraine over the next few years.

The Ukrainians are a brave and determined people who love their country and are suffering terribly at the hands of the Russian hordes. That's why we need to continue to support them and oppose any Republicans who stand in the way.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

An inspiration

I was impressed with the article in the Journal Wednesday about Brett Blevins ("The court was calling," Feb. 22). He is an inspiration to all families.

I know this family and its commitment to family values is to be admired. Brett’s courage and love of life and basketball are admirable and, oh yes, he's been a straight-A student while dealing with heart surgery — something to point out to our children and grandkids.

This is a fine article that uplifts everyone. Thank you.

Henry McCarthy

Winston Salem

Wonderfully unique

My letter is a shout-out to those who brought to life to, and continue to sustain, the Delta Arts Center. Yesterday was my first visit to the Arts Center that currently features an exhibit of works by the African American Quilt Circle. The exhibit is titled, Tapestries of a Legacy. I was glad to find further insights about the center's history this morning in the Journal's tribute to one of its founding leaders, Simona Atkins Allen.

Her spirit seemed to me embodied in the staff member we met yesterday who introduced our group to the exhibit, helped us understand more about the center's mission, and tirelessly answered our questions.

What a wonderfully unique contribution the Delta Arts Center brings to our city of the arts!

Jane Litzinger

Winston Salem

What about here?

In reply to all the praising columns/stories about President Biden walking the combat zone in the Ukraine, here's a comment.

Yes, it took some courage to do what the president did. But how about showing some courage a lot closer to home by paying a personal visit to East Palestine, Ohio, Mr. President? Several other officials went to the town and sampled drinking water from a resident's tap. I didn't see you there, Mr. Biden. How about looking those U.S. residents in the eyes and listening to their fears and concerns about doing what we take for granted every day — having clean water that's safe to drink, cook with and bathe in?

I support the people of Ukraine in their efforts against the tyranny of dictator Putin and Russia. However, now is the time for our government — at all levels — to show more support to the American people, right here in our country.

How about it, President Biden?

Rick Harvin

North Wilkesboro

Trading places

Remember when the Republican Party was the War Hawk Party, and the Democratic Party was the home of simpering, Russia-loving pinkos? What happened? How did the roles get reversed?

Next thing you know, President Biden will be leading a SEAL Team, parachuting into Moscow to take out Putin. Dark Brandon.

Dennis Thompson

Pilot Mountain