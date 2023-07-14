Ridiculous irony

On July 12 Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee accused Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, of “weaponizing” the FBI by targeting conservatives, particularly Donald Trump. Wray, a Republican himself, was appointed by ... Donald Trump.

The charges against Trump are backed by indisputable evidence of crimes that put our national security at risk — crimes that would have landed any ordinary citizen in jail by now, and crimes that could not be ignored by an FBI that is doing its job.

The Republican Party once labeled itself as the law-and-order party. Now the MAGA party attacks its own president’s appointee and the FBI itself with no evidence and for the purpose of scoring points with the MAGA base. The accusations are ridiculous, stupid, destructive irony.

These same congressmen and women advocate defunding the FBI! This move is further irony, given the history of the far left’s deplorable proposal to defund the police, a proposal that these same congressmen and women derided and used as campaign fodder.

Evan Ballard

Elkin

Unwanted

The editorial “Angels and monsters” in last Sunday’s Journal (July 9) highlighted the epidemic of child abuse and neglect in our area and society. You are right in noting that so many remain unwanted because there are not enough people willing to adopt them for various reasons. They go from one foster family to another often, or spend most of their childhoods at orphanages like the Children’s Home Society, where they age out into a world they are not prepared for.

There are many other American children who I fear are suffering as well from a lack of attention and affection that they deserve from parents and others too busy trying to get ahead of everyone else and acquiring more “stuff” or just trying to make ends meet. They are struggling with their feelings of poor self-worth, loneliness, depression and, if they are different in some way, bullying from their peers, all of which affects their physical and mental health. This, in turn, may lead to their taking their anger and aggression out against their communities, becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol, and sadly taking their own lives in desperation.

Meanwhile, we have politicians everywhere who oppose any programs that would give parents the support they need to be better caregivers — programs such as maternity and paternity leave at the most critical stage of child development, child endowment and universal child care that other, more humane and caring nations already offer.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Make more!

I see reports that sending weapons to Ukraine has depleted America’s stocks.

What’s wrong with our administration and Congress? Turn on the American industrial machine! Make more!

Divert some of what they’re spending on giveaways that aren’t really proper government functions anyway to something that is: national defense. Most of what they’re doing isn’t needed — there’s a labor shortage — anyone who wants a job can go to work. Apparently weapons supplies are needed.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Words to live by?

Have you ever been to Liberty Island and read this?

Give me your tired, your poor

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore,

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

Did the hair on the back of your neck and arms stand with pride?

Well, press your hair back down. We don’t do that anymore.

Our birth rate is falling and our seniors are living longer, Social Security is running out of money. But here’s a thought: Maybe we should let dreamers and refugees in to help pay for the boomers. Just a thought.

Paul Herger

High Point