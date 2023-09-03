A deadly equation

My husband and I spent the morning of Aug. 28 helping our four children get ready for their first day of school. The low-grade anxiety of sending them to school in the midst of the gun epidemic began again after I was able to have a brief summer break from it.

I wondered: Would my seventh grader be walking through a metal detector as she was greeted on her first day? Would there be armed officers at the elementary school where our other three attend?

Then I got in my car and drove to Chapel Hill for my graduate classes and by the afternoon was locked in a restaurant just off campus as a gunman roamed the campus and city evading law enforcement after shooting and killing a professor. There is much that is unknown at this point: motive, location of the weapon, how the weapon was obtained, but one thing is clear: A gun was introduced and therefore, someone’s life came to a sudden and tragic end.

The debates will go on about the causes of increased gun violence but one thing is undeniable: Easier access to guns, whether due to the increasingly unbounded gun laws passed by our state legislators or by people’s inability to safely store their firearms, is increasing death, destruction and psychological turmoil for us all in every state in our country and no one is protected against this epidemic.

More guns = more violence and death.

It’s very simple.

Amy Gugliotta Jones

Winston Salem

Rape vs. sex

Let us be clear in our news regarding the woman who was attacked while jogging. The attacker did not plan to “have sex” with her. He planned to rape her.

Robyn Mixon

Winston Salem

You can help

So, you’re concerned about the Climate Crisis and are not sure what to do about it. Know that you are not alone. Also know that the Climate Movement needs you; it needs everyone to do everything we can to address this challenge. Here are some ideas:

Learn more about how our world is warming: the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website on climate at https://climate.nasa.gov.

Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors ... everybody and anybody.

Get involved. Join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could benefit from that, too.

Get political. Take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.

Walk the talk; take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very gratifying.

Pace yourself. We’re in this for the long haul. Have hope.

Ron Sadler

Mount Airy

Tuesday’s opinionsKathleen Parker’s column, “Nikki Haley won on her brains and experience” (Aug. 29), was well-written and entertaining.

Francis Wilkinson’s op-ed (“Make America Great Again for whom?”) was an excellent, thoughtful article on the real facts about the entitled reality of white Americans versus the horrors and difficulties confronted by Black Americans.

And then there were the wretched writings of Cal Thomas, who produces such nonsense as “Force-feeding ideology in public school classrooms.” His article was Republican BS.

Our schools need to teach the truths about our history, provide library books with real facts and real stories and not try to manipulate children to be mini-me’s. Schools should be a place for learning truths, of even the hard facts of slavery and racism, of dishonest politicians, and of criminals and the punishment they receive when laws are broken.

I read Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” in high school and it didn’t make me become a killer. Instead, it educated me about evil people who exist in our world.

I had excellent public high school teachers who taught real facts and encouraged us to read and learn about the world, both past and present.

Instead, the people who oppose teaching real facts and having the freedom to read all literature are creating some future adults who will be biased, illiterate and unprepared for living and coexisting in the real world.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

A&P Conference?

A&P was at one time a grocery chain. I don’t know if it still exists.

It doesn’t matter because we now have a new A&P athletic conference, previously called the ACC. Now it’s obviously the Atlantic and Pacific Conference. Possibly a better name would be the Big 18 or better still the Big Fat 18.

College athletics ... from the absurd to the ridiculous.

Next thing you know they’ll probably allow biological men to compete in women’s sports. ... Naw, that couldn’t happen, could it?

Jim Turnage

Greensboro