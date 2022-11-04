The Readers' Forum: Think again

Journalistic bias

Asmithaa Vinukonda’s Nov. 2 guest column, “We must protect freedom of the press,” was just wonderful.

In it, she stated, “The nature of journalism is investigative. The job of a journalist is to research and write news stories about a variety of topics, including politics, human rights and violence.”

One thing to add to this comment would be that a journalist should not show bias, with a particular point of view.

Harry R. Luther

Clemmons

Think again

If you plan to vote for Republicans in the midterm election, thinking that they will effectively deal with inflation and the economy, think again! The current GOP is much more interested in gaining and holding on to power than in doing anything to help the country and its citizens.

Consider that 200 GOP House members and 30 in the Senate voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide improvements in highways, bridges, broadband and water systems throughout the country. (Several of them claimed credit for it later since their states would benefit greatly.)

Consider that 174 GOP House members and 11 in the Senate voted against providing better care for our veterans. Consider that 192 GOP House members voted against providing the FDA money to help ease the baby formula crisis after criticizing President Biden for not doing enough on this critical issue. And consider that, though most Americans are in favor of banning assault rifles, most GOP members oppose such action.

Finally, if Republicans were able to wave a magic wand right now and lower inflation and gas prices worldwide and, thus, improve our economy, would they do so? Anything that might strengthen the Democrats’ position before the 2024 election (even though improving things for all Americans) would be a “no go” for most Republicans. Your best bet for an improved economy, then (or even a government that gets anything done) is to vote for Democrats.

Mary Billingsley

Winston-Salem

Substitute

Your editorials are a great substitute for the comics you dropped.

John C. Moorhouse

Clemmons

Gain power

Republicans are likely to gain power in November.

That’s normal for midterm elections. So we’d all better prepare for the barrage of hypocrisy and the attack on our rights.

With all the support, still, for former President Trump and the likelihood of Georgia’s Herschel Walker being elected to the Senate, there’s no doubt that the Republican Party is living in a post-truth, post-morality world. They’re likely to inflict a lot of damage on the country before we can correct the course in 2024.

We can prevent that, though, if enough of us get out and vote.

James Cacho

Winston-Salem

Calling their bluff

No matter how much they bad-mouth Social Security and the other earned benefits programs on which Americans rely, I don’t think Republican legislators really want to do away with them, like Editorial Page Editor Mick Scott says (“Then you find you’re back in Vegas,” Nov. 3). But it certainly benefits them politically to make Democrats think so. They can, as Scott mentioned, use these programs as leverage by threatening to kill them unless they get their way on other things, like cutting Elon Musk’s taxes again.

It’s possible that Congress, which has been dysfunctional since the days of then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich, might eliminate these programs by accident — or if Democrats call Republicans’ bluff and then they have to.

It doesn’t hurt Republican legislators at all with their own constituents to make threats to Social Security. Their constituents don’t seem to pay much attention to what they’re actually doing. They’ve repeatedly crashed the economy, shut down government, screwed over veterans, shifted the tax burden to the middle class and tried to eliminate health care without losing too many votes. Go figure.

Monty Owen

Winston-Salem