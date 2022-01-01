The Readers' Forum: This is why

Archaic thinking

One of the most interesting aspects of people who say they believe the Bible is how it sometimes seems like they’ve never read it.

The writer of the Dec. 23 letter “Hatred and anger” writes, “We have recently seen tornadoes that have devastated our states. Could it be God is showing his anger, since he is in control of the weather?”

Jesus addressed this possibility in the Sermon on the Mount when he said that God “maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”

Many people in Jesus’ day believed that God used weather as a sign of his will. Jesus said otherwise. But judgmental Christians continue to believe that God has no better way to express his displeasure than with natural disasters that fail to target individuals, but plague large populations. What an incompetent and incapable God that would be.

In 2015, Pastor Tony Perkins raised a ruckus by claiming that natural disasters are sent by God as punishment for abortion and gay marriage. Then, in 2016, his own Louisiana home was flooded. He had to flee in a canoe.

Maybe there’s something Perkins hasn’t told us.