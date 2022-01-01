The Readers' Forum: This is why

This is why
The writer of the Dec. 30 letter “They could help” asks some questions that have answers.
She asked why Sen. Joe Manchin doesn’t tell his constituents why he would not vote for the BBB bill and he has on numerous times said he is afraid of the cost of the 2,000 plus page bill. Recent polls show that West Virginians are against the bill, so he has voted his constituents’ will.
She asked why Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis did not influence the bill and the answer is that the bill was prepared by the president’s staff, finalized by the House of Representatives and reviewed by the Senate. Republicans were not included in the completion and analysis at any time. The only Republican involvement was their request of the Congressional Budget Office to “cost” the bill and establish a more realistic expense figure. Which seems to have dealt a death blow to this bill.
Why doesn’t Congress present a child care bill and a climate change bill and a universal preschool bill without add-ons like the one in this bill that allows union members to deduct their union dues along with numerous other special interest allowances?
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
Archaic thinking
One of the most interesting aspects of people who say they believe the Bible is how it sometimes seems like they’ve never read it.
The writer of the Dec. 23 letter “Hatred and anger” writes, “We have recently seen tornadoes that have devastated our states. Could it be God is showing his anger, since he is in control of the weather?”
Jesus addressed this possibility in the Sermon on the Mount when he said that God “maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”
Many people in Jesus’ day believed that God used weather as a sign of his will. Jesus said otherwise. But judgmental Christians continue to believe that God has no better way to express his displeasure than with natural disasters that fail to target individuals, but plague large populations. What an incompetent and incapable God that would be.
In 2015, Pastor Tony Perkins raised a ruckus by claiming that natural disasters are sent by God as punishment for abortion and gay marriage. Then, in 2016, his own Louisiana home was flooded. He had to flee in a canoe.
Maybe there’s something Perkins hasn’t told us.
I prefer to believe Jesus.
Natural disasters are a part of Earthly life. If God used weather to express his displeasure, there’d never be a dry day in Washington, D.C.
Let’s resolve in 2022 to abandon that kind of archaic thinking. Jesus would be pleased.
Robert “Ren” Rowen
Winston-Salem
God bless Biden
I heard a report on WFDD on Dec. 30 about how President Biden has appointed more federal judges than anyone since the Reagan administration, and many of them are people of color. Many of them are women.
I know that some look at those facts and conclude that race and gender are their only qualification. The truth is that qualified people of color and qualified women have always been around. They were just overlooked. Their appointment is long overdue.
I am so grateful that a good man like Joe Biden is our president. I can think of no one else I’d rather have at the helm as we meet today’s challenges, including COVID, economic challenges and the white supremacist movement that surged during his predecessor’s time in office. God bless Joe Biden and God bless all of us in 2022.
Beverly M. Burton