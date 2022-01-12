The Readers' Forum: This is why

The permitting of companies in North Carolina to clear-cut acres upon acres of trees, turn them into wood pellets and then ship them overseas for fuel must stop. The companies that produce these wood pellets and their associated pollutants are all located in economically disadvantaged areas in our state that are designated as environmental justice communities.

In compliance with the goals of this new executive order, an immediate moratorium should be imposed on the granting of any additional permits for the expansion of wood pellet production in the state of North Carolina and procedures should be initiated to eliminate this destructive and harmful practice.

Truth matters

A woman is shot in the leg. Do the police investigate to find who did it or just “move on”? A small store is robbed at gunpoint of $100; do they say no one was hurt so we’ll just “move on”? When one does not want to know the truth, find the truth or face the truth, it’s easy to “move on.” Truth in our history matters. Truth in the riot against the government of the U.S. matters. We will not just “move on.” To people who don’t want to know the truth about the riot, then it’s time to “get out of the way.”