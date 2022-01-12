The Readers' Forum: This is why

This is why
In response to the Jan. 9 letter “Move on,” the fact that former President Trump and so many of his followers refuse to “move on” from the Big Lie is the reason President Biden and others must continue to condemn the events of Jan. 6, 2021, so vociferously. The sooner believers in the Big Lie can move on from it themselves, the sooner our country can move forward in a spirit of bipartisan cooperation.
Tim Farmer
Clemmons
Speaking the truth
Thanks to the Journal for speaking the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection (“Democracy at risk,” Jan. 9). It was just one part of a plan to overturn the results of the most secure election in American history. Unfortunately, a sizeable minority refuses to believe the truth. They have been duped by the most morally and politically corrupt president in American history and his cowardly Republican enablers in Congress and the media entertainers on Fox News, Newsmax, One America News and other far-right perpetrators of misinformation and outright lies.
I remember hoping that the country would come together after that horrific attack. A week after the insurrection attempt, GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on the House floor, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” I naively thought the Republican Party would rid itself of the stench Trump had spewed upon the GOP.
Wrong! The stench was too strong. Only a handful of Republicans in Congress, notably Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, had the courage to stand up to Trump’s autocratic ways.
Thankfully, our democracy survived the 2020 coup attempt. But we the democracy-loving majority must keep up our guard. Republican-controlled state legislatures are passing voter suppression laws and replacing local election officials with partisan hacks who can overthrow the votes of the people if they cry fraud even when there is none.
When anti-Trump Republicans join Democrats and turn out our voters in record numbers in 2022, American democracy will survive.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
No more wood pellets
It was very encouraging to read the Jan. 8 article “Cooper signs executive ‘environmental justice’ order.” The order addresses the ominous relationship between devastation caused by climate change and the increased vulnerability of underserved North Carolina communities. This step by the governor is certainly laudable and the praise that it received from James Johnson Jr., chairman of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Justice and Equity Board, is equally commendable. So, now it’s time to turn words into action.
The permitting of companies in North Carolina to clear-cut acres upon acres of trees, turn them into wood pellets and then ship them overseas for fuel must stop. The companies that produce these wood pellets and their associated pollutants are all located in economically disadvantaged areas in our state that are designated as environmental justice communities.
In compliance with the goals of this new executive order, an immediate moratorium should be imposed on the granting of any additional permits for the expansion of wood pellet production in the state of North Carolina and procedures should be initiated to eliminate this destructive and harmful practice.
Joseph B. Jackson
Winston-Salem
Truth matters
A woman is shot in the leg. Do the police investigate to find who did it or just “move on”? A small store is robbed at gunpoint of $100; do they say no one was hurt so we’ll just “move on”? When one does not want to know the truth, find the truth or face the truth, it’s easy to “move on.” Truth in our history matters. Truth in the riot against the government of the U.S. matters. We will not just “move on.” To people who don’t want to know the truth about the riot, then it’s time to “get out of the way.”