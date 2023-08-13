My teacher's brick

My teacher had a brick.

Last year, when I was in 10th grade, I heard the crazy rumor that my Spanish teacher had a brick. Jokingly, I thought it might be to silence the class clown, but my teacher was too nice for that.

I will never forget the day I found out the truth about that brick. You see my teacher had that brick to save my life. She had it in case an active shooter burst into our classroom. Her plan was to throw that brick through the window and give us a chance to run. She was willing to die while we escaped and got to live our own lives.

This did not sit right with me, and it should not sit right with you. The question is: What can we do to improve school safety? I feel that North Carolina should have a red-flag law. Such a law temporarily takes a gun away from someone who may hurt him or herself or others.

Our teachers deserve more than bricks.

Wesley Lean

Colfax

The Kennedys

Froma Harrop's syndicated article about the Kennedys ("The Kennedy story was never that hot," Aug. 11) demonstrates an ignorance in understanding the power of stories.

We tell stories to promote the good of our short time on this Earth. Those of us who were inspired by the Kennedys to ask not what we can do for ourselves but what we can do for others will always be thankful for their love for this country.

Yes, they have had their faults and Bobby Jr. may not be playing with a full deck, but to dig up dirt about "storied Kennedys" is unkind and shows a remarkable ignorance about human beings who build rather than insult and destroy.

Henry McCarthy

Winston-Salem

Pay now. Or later.

A recent letter from a founder of Read Write Spell ("How to help," Aug. 6) concerned third graders who cannot read at grade level. These 60% won't be at grade level in the ninth grade also and probably won't graduate and will be spending time in jail (an estimated 85%).

Who is paying for this incarceration (about $50,000 year per jailed person)? You and I. Would it not be prudent to spend money now to pay for the training?

Raising teacher pay $5 per week will not attract more to enter this noble occupation.

Please advocate for more funding by our legislature, city and county and respond to the author's invitation to help tutor.

It's a pay-now-or-pay-later issue. Please help.

Woody Clinard

Winston-Salem

The real danger

In an Aug. 10 Readers’ Forum letter entitled “Nation in decline,” the author blames Joe Biden for the decline. If indeed we are in decline, it started because of the authoritarian personality of the former president. Had criminal defendant Donald Trump been successful in his illegal attempt to remain in power, this country would no longer be a democracy. Because of the courts voting against Trump’s accusations of 2020 election fraud, and Mike Pence having the courage to disobey Trump and count the electoral votes, Trump might have remained in power and our democracy would be over.

But the danger is not over. Criminal defendant Trump is the overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Trump continues to exhibit his dictatorial tendencies in various ways. He denies the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency. He has vowed to persecute and prosecute his political enemies. He calls the free press the enemy of the people. He is prone to spread lies to hold on to power. He unmercifully degrades political opponents.

I can go on, but allow me close by quoting prominent conservative Republicans. Chris Christie told the Financial Times, that “Trump wants to be Putin in America.” In a TV ad, Liz Cheney says, “Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again.”

On "CNN This Morning," former Federal Appeals Court Judge Michael Luttig was asked if Trump is still a clear and present danger to American democracy. Luttig answered, “More so today than he was last summer.”

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

If he won ...

Here is how Donald Trump can prove beyond doubt that he believes he won the 2000 election: He can disqualify himself for the coming election by citing the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution: No person can be elected to the office of President more than twice.

If he really thinks he was elected in 2000, then he cannot try to be elected three times.

Roger Bullard

Winston-Salem