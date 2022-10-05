The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Politicization

Why would Forsyth County ever want a new district attorney? It makes no sense. Jim O’Neill has represented this city for many years with integrity and a clear position of right and wrong. Our major crime rate is the lowest of all metro areas in this state and he refuses to make exceptions to the laws he is hired to enforce. He has shown he has the backs of our law enforcement officers who we desperately need to protect us from the spiraling crime rates we see in other cities.

The crime surges in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City and others are obviously the result of the politicization of the DA position. Winston-Salem needs to reject the efforts of George Soros to implement “restorative justice” in this country and maintain our commitment to a safe and lawful community we have always enjoyed. Chaos is not a solution.

This is the choice we have this election and Jim O’Neill is the man to continue the great legacy of our town.

Michael Hough

Winston-Salem

Not about abortion

It’s not about protecting the unborn.

Look at the long game; look at Republicans’ talk about eliminating the right to birth control and same-sex marriage. It’s about controlling women. It’s about imposing their strict religious views on the rest of the nation in Taliban fashion. It’s about Christian nationalism, walking hand-in-hand with white supremacy.

A woman voting for a Republican is like a chicken voting for Col. Sanders.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem

Hopeful anticipation

During the 30 years I lived in Winston-Salem, I did not pay much attention to the voting records of the men and women who represented us in Congress. That has not been the case in the 16 years I have lived in Davidson County, especially during the past few years.

And that is one reason why I am looking toward the coming election with hopeful anticipation. For this election means that we will be getting rid of Rep. Ted Budd, whose record number of negative votes is topped only by that of Rep. Virginia Foxx, both of whom have voted again and again against the interests of those they supposedly represent in favor of such groups as the drug companies and the NRA.

It is my hope that whichever candidate replaces Budd will stand on his or her own two feet and represent those of us who have voted.

I am also hoping that those who vote in this election will allow Budd to fully retire from Congress at this time, so that he can enjoy his excessive pension and free health care for the next six years or longer.

Nelson Weller

Thomasville

Scapegoating

It’s a strange juxtaposition to see the Sept. 30 story “LSD eyed as anxiety treatment” followed a few pages later by “Mount Airy man convicted in LSD trafficking case.” The use of LSD is indeed a complicated topic that one or two stories cannot explain fully.

Another strange juxtaposition in the same day’s paper is the Paige Masten opinion column “Drag queen protests not about children,” explaining that the Republican activists who casually portray trans people as “pedophiles” are lying, while the news story “Lexington man sentenced to 20 years for child porn” notes three sex offenders — none of them trans drag queens, but grown straight men — who have been sentenced by North Carolina authorities this month on charges of child pornography.

Somewhere in the Journal recently someone commented that parents who want to protect their children from sexual exploitation have more to fear from their pastors than from trans people. This is true. But accepting the truth means abandoning prejudice and many are unwilling to do so. They love scapegoating trans people too much.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem

Patriots

Are true patriots really more concerned about the price of gas than about the possible loss of rights and freedoms?

Thomas Severin

Winston-Salem