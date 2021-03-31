The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Discriminatory bills

In 29 states, transgender children have no legal rights. They can be denied employment and housing simply because they don’t align with other people’s idea of how they should be.

But that’s not enough for some governors. Across the country, there are 28 bills being pushed by 90 lawmakers that serve to limit the access that transgender kids have to health care, that even make some health care access illegal and that kick them out of sports. These bills are not backed by medical science and will lead to transgender children suffering needlessly.

I know there are conservative groups that are pushing similar bills here. They say that bills to protect LGBTQ rights violate their rights.

How? By forcing them to treat LGBTQ people like human beings? That violates their rights?

I’d like to know specifically what rights of theirs are being violated. It sounds like they want to protect their right to just spit on people they don’t like.