The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Worse than theft

Since I doubt many of your readers watch Fox News, I thought I’d share this special moment from “America Reports.” On Sept. 2 when former Attorney General William Barr, appointed by former President Trump, said to host John Roberts: “If in fact (Trump) sort of stood over scores of boxes, not really knowing what was in them and said ‘I hereby declassify everything in here,’ that would be such an abuse and that shows such recklessness that it’s almost worse than taking the documents.”

And with the knowledge that he did indeed take documents dealing with another country’s nuclear capabilities, there’s no way to defend Trump anymore. No way. He was sloppy, he was stupid and he belongs in prison.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

Hurt by inflation

Like our parents before us, my bride and I returned from a brief honeymoon, squeezed into my small apartment and resumed our ordinary jobs. Full of optimism, we set about pursuing the American dream.

We found ourselves sailing into a fierce headwind, the severe inflation of the Jimmy Carter years.

It was brutal.

As newlyweds we struggled to get by and save for our starter house.

We became house poor and remained so for a long time.

For several years we postponed our dreams of starting a family and trading up to a nicer house, because both of us had to keep working hard to stay afloat.

Eventually inflation diminished during the Reagan administration, and we had our first child five years later. We finally got that nicer house 10 years after that.

In the ensuing decades, government has generally held inflation in check, until lately. A dollar at the start of the Biden administration is worth 88 cents today (per usinflationcalculator.com).

Citizens who have been hurt by inflation rarely, if ever, recoup their losses.

Hopefully it is not too late to prevent a painful recession, which many economists fear is on the way.

So as you consider how to vote in the upcoming election, don’t be distracted by the fog of politics.

Inflation is clearly our country’s top problem. It cannot be denied that the Democrats in Washington have been totally in charge while this happened.

Voters must teach them an unmistakable lesson of rejection at the ballot box.

Sam Stroud

Wilkesboro

Think

I realize that inflation is a serious problem.

But it’s a worldwide problem, so I don’t think it’s fair to blame it on President Biden.

I doubt that former President Trump could have done anything about it if he’d been reelected, either, except blame someone else, like he always did.

The truth is that the economy went bad while Trump was in office.

The world supply chain started falling apart on his watch because he refused to take COVID seriously. As a result of his mismanagement, more than 470,000 Americans died and millions of Americans lost their jobs.

I know that we’re living in tough times. Everyone has an opinion.

It’s easy to blame the man in charge.

But we need to think.

We need to look at the facts and we need to look at the truth, or we’ll just make things worse.

Billy Alpert

Winston-Salem

The Biden strategy

You must admit that the Biden strategy is a brilliant one.

Don’t deal with any of the real issues but divide the country and intimidate the opposition into not voting. I guess we will find out in November if the strategy worked!

Donald Crews

Winston-Salem

A matter of metrics

The writer of the Sept. 9 letter “Blame Biden” criticizes another letter writer (“Fascist threat,” Sept. 6) for praising President Biden, then says, “Wonder what metrics were being used.”

Then he claims, about Biden’s speech against the threat of fascism, “Most thought it was divisive.”

“Most”? Wonder what metrics were being used.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem