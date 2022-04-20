The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Kids as pawns

It’s not critical race theory that’s killing children — it’s guns. Firearms are now the leading cause of death among children and youth, according to an article just published in the New England Journal of medicine.

It’s not books that are killing kids — it’s guns.

It’s not transgender kids or LGBTQ kids — it’s guns.

It’s not Disney World or math books that are killing our children — it’s guns.

Republican legislators will do nothing about guns because they’d then have to denounce all the lies they’ve sold to their base. They’re willing to use children as culture-war pawns to accomplish their goals.

If that’s representative of their god, I can live without it.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

Something deeper

I appreciate the critiques (“God-given rights,” March 20; “Fairy tale,” March 21) of my March 17 letter “Self-evident truths.” They deserve a reply.

One writer suggested I was trying to speak for God. That wasn’t my intention.

Likewise, I doubt it was the founders’ intention when they declared “certain unalienable Rights” are “endowed by (the) Creator.” However unseemly, our country was founded on that proposition.

My intention was to ask: If that proposition is a “fairy tale,” as another writer put it, where does that leave us? My answer: adrift.

One writer answered that rights that are “demonstrated by evidence” are not arbitrary. Also, since “fallible men” misinterpret supposed God-given rights, they are “more subjective and arbitrary.”

Our understandings are never perfect; but according to the founders, certain rights exist independently. If that is not true, then rights are arbitrary, regardless. Even evidence requires interpretation.

Even so, evidence is not why we believe in rights. Something deeper is in play.

The writer emphasized that rights “come from our Constitution.” The rights the founders meant are not directly enumerated in that document. They’re broader in scope. The Constitution is only a tool we use to secure those preexisting rights.

Those rights flow, not from evidence, but from values.

Values flow from the heart. While not perfect, our hearts speak to us of things we cannot prove. We “just know.” Among these things are right and wrong and the self-evident truths stated so simply by the founders. It’s why they’re self-evident.

David Shuford

Winston-Salem

‘Not qualified’

I feel sorry for U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida, who was promoted to a position she didn’t deserve. She will always be known as the Trump-appointed judge who was rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, citing her lack of experience, before Trump elevated her to the federal circuit. Every ruling she ever makes — like the one she made Monday, voiding the national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation — will be suspect and subject to ridicule (“Judge voids travel mask mandate,” April 19).

Trump did that to her.

“Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” she wrote in her decision Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”

But no sensible person ever suggested that a mask would “clean” anything.

Masks do trap virus droplets, which is the whole point of wearing them.

She disqualified masks because they do what they’re supposed to do.

Former President Trump is, unfortunately, a gift that will keep on administering ignorance to the country for decades to come. We’ll all have to suffer for it.

Stan C. Waltz

Winston-Salem

Slurs

I’ve been around a while.

When I was a kid, if you stood up for a Black person, people called you a “n-word-lover.”

Today, when you stand up for a transgender kid, they call you a “groomer.”

Same tactic, different decade.

These bigots are going to lose today, too.

Sherry Wiggins

Winston-Salem