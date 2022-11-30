The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Not going away

Once again, I woke up to learn that another mass shooting involving my queer family had happened ("Gunman kills five in nightclub," Nov. 21). The overwhelming emotions led to tears, anger, disgust and the perpetual question of why. If only the country could see what my queer friends and I see: a climate of lies, misinformation and an endless desire to rid the country of who we are.

Yes, I blame many for what happened and not just the shooter. The MAGA right wing has laid the groundwork for these shootings for many years. They demonize the LGBTQIA community and spread lies to get their base to take action. And these actions range from harassment to anti-LGBTQIA laws and murder.

They are trying to make information regarding our existence disappear from school curriculums. They brand us as "groomers" with no evidence or facts, just bare-faced lies. To see the real groomers, look at right-wing media, some churches and politicians who rile up their bases, leading them to believe the lies. And this, on cue, leads someone to pick up that AR-15 and murder those demonized. Maybe we should confront the real groomers, not the gay faux boogeyman.

We’ve been here since life began and will remain no matter how hard some try to exterminate us. They may think we’ll bow to their extremism and hatred, but we won’t. We’re angry, grieving and have only started to push back. Remember, we’re here, we’re queer and you will have to deal with us.

Robert Minarcin

Kernersville

Biden implausible

Keep those letters coming! You know, the ones about former President Trump's gullible stooges wasting their time over Hunter Biden's laptop — the laptop the FBI has had since, well, Vice President Kamala Harris discovered her powerful persuasive abilities. Perhaps now would be a good time to ask why we have never seen the following statements in a Journal letter or editorial: "How wonderful it is to gather with family during the holidays. A great time to catch up on each other's lives. To ask about jobs and careers. Speaking of that, how ridiculous and implausible is it to think President Biden has never spoken to his son Hunter over his foreign business deals. The very idea that Biden believes anyone would fall for such an obvious lie shows our president is either delusional or convinced his own voters will forgive his falsehoods as they despise Donald Trump's deceit."

No, we will not see this opinion in the paper from the Journal's regular sampling of liberal offerings. So, my friends, when you gather with your children at Christmas and ask about how work is going, put down that Kool-Aid and have some eggnog.

And to all a good night.

Randy Cooke

Winston-Salem

Grave peril

The DACA program is in grave peril and Congress must act before the end of the year to create permanent protections for the hundreds of thousands of people who were brought to this country as children, making it the only place they have ever called home. DACA recipients, “Dreamers,” are our health care providers, teachers and care workers. They hold essential jobs that strengthen our communities. Ending DACA could leave labor market sectors already experiencing shortages in even worse conditions.

Moreover, without permanent protections, families will be separated, which is heartless and cruel.

Currently, 300,000 U.S. children have at least one parent who is a DACA recipient. Unless Congress acts, these children could lose their parents to detention or deportation.

This is an opportunity for bipartisanship in Congress to support Dreamers and keep families together. Americans have supported a legislative fix for nearly a decade. It is long overdue and critical to our community.

Danielle Gutierrez

Winston-Salem