The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

My parents were Republicans in Kentucky and admired Sen. John Sherman Cooper, who voted his conscience rather than his Republican Party line. I wore an "I Like Ike" button and loved President Eisenhower, but President Nixon and Watergate pushed me out of the GOP. Sometimes I still vote Republican, including for N.C. Gov. Jim Holshouser. Truth and integrity matter.
I was a chemistry major in college and taught high school biology in Atlanta. We installed solar collectors in our log home in Cameron. We value recycling at home and church. Care for our Mother Earth and science matter.
After Atlanta I served as a Presbyterian (USA) pastor for 40 years in Raleigh, Moore County and Winston-Salem. The One I seek to follow taught and practiced love of neighbor, even enemies, his life and ministry were about health care, feeding hungry people, lifting up the poor and marginalized, welcoming strangers, respecting women, encouraging hope. Compassion and justice matter.
This summer my 60th high school reunion in small town, rural Kentucky was canceled for COVID reasons. All my classmates were white, from kindergarten through high school. Black kids in my community were bused to the next county for high school at Lincoln Institute. Later as a college student, a group of us on the way to a church conference stopped for lunch in Nashville and were turned away because one of us was African American. Brown and Black lives matter.
These are some things that matter when I cast my ballot this month.
The Rev. Stewart Edward Ellis
Clemmons
They've been forgotten
Once again, the vulnerable elderly and disabled have been forgotten in the midst of an eight-month lockdown.
Columnist John Hood mentions many groups in North Carolina that have been adversely affected by Gov. Roy Cooper's unilateral, dictatorial emergency order (“N. Carolina leads in jobs lost,” Oct. 24) but he leaves out the more than 100,000 residents in congregate living facilities. The residents and their families have been calling, writing, emailing and begging in person for the governor and his secretary of Health and Human Services to allow safe visitation of our spouses, parents and children in these congregate living arrangements.
When Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced there would be fines if facilities did not allow visitation, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said, “OK, y’all do what you want," to the facilities. This left much confusion and little visitation. Although DHHS goes through the motions of asking for input from family members in occasional phone conferences, nothing actually changes. Family members are cut off mid-sentence and well-thought-out proposals get no attention.
North Carolina Caregivers for Compromise will once again go to Raleigh on Nov. 9 to beg for a few moments of time from state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen or her staff. Who knows, by then we may have a new governor who might listen.
Our loved ones deserve someone to speak for them. John Hood is not the only one who seems to have forgotten that they have been locked away from family for eight months.
Pat Weaver
Clemmons
Legit
President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, his former aide, Rick Gates, his longtime personal political adviser, Roger Stone, and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, have all been charged and convicted of serious crimes. His “university” was fined $25 million for bilking its students. His charity was shut down and fined $2 million after he admitted he’d misused its funds.
But Trump wants us to think that Joe Biden is a criminal because, well, his son might have wanted to introduce him to someone once. Sure, that seems legit.
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
