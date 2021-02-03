The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

I don’t care whether Trump can run for office anymore. He lost the last election and he’ll lose any other he runs for. Americans are too smart now.

I don’t know much about Biden’s Catholicism, but if it contributes to his decency and morality, which have sadly been lacking from the White House these last four years, I’m all for it.

Britt Scalia

Winston-Salem

Political affiliation

I have read with much amusement the recent jockeying between Democratic candidates for the vacant seat on our school board. Why is it important to have a political affiliation to serve on a board entrusted with the education of our future leaders? Correct me if I'm wrong in believing that the good of our children and their education should not be entrusted to someone whose only qualification is that they ran as a Democrat or Republican.

Maybe we should elect nonpartisan candidates who really care about our children and not some political platform or theology.