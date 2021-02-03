The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Represent us
What does it mean to have someone represent us at the national or state table of government? Shouldn’t it include dialogue so both we and our elected representatives understand each other’s thinking about important issues? Have we had such conversations with Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Reps. Virginia Foxx, Ted Budd, Patrick McHenry and Kathy Manning? When was the last time one of them had town hall meetings with us, their constituents? If they don’t know our perspectives will they represent us at the table?
I call on the Journal to explicitly request that each of them answers these questions and publish their responses: What is your position on what happened on Jan. 6 and what will you do about it? Is what former President Trump did that day an impeachable offense? If not, what qualifies as such? What is your plan for regular face-to-face meetings with your constituents?
Without dialogue, authentic representation is not possible. It is long overdue.
Steve Rapp
Winston-Salem
Vacation for Parker
I read Kathleen Parker's column about as often as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a reasonable thought, which is maybe once per year. But my wife, who served 20 years as a GOP representative and senator in the N.C. legislature, called it to my attention, so I read it (“Republican Party gets the death it deserves,” Feb. 2). Parker's comments about the despicable — my word, not hers — Republicans struck a nerve very hard.
As do most liberals, Parker assumes all conservatives are filled with evil intent. But those of us removed from the idiocy that has consumed not only our national governing bodies but many state legislatures do not condone violence and want only a few things for our lives, i.e.:
1. To keep what we earn.
2. To live in peace and safety.
But since President Obama came on the scene in 2008 and sought to make the U.S. into a socialistic country, the media, blinded by his light, have cast Republicans as ignorant, selfish dolts unconcerned about anything but themselves. And as long as columns like Parker’s appear in our media, the differences between conservatives and liberals will continue.
So I suggest she should take a break from stirring the pot. Go on vacation! Get lost! Just chill!
Joe Cochrane
Clemmons
What a relief
I can’t express what a relief it is to have President Biden in office. I don’t have to worry anymore that the president might be triggered by a tweet and start a war.
And it’s nice to see someone taking immigration seriously, treating would-be migrants and refugees with dignity rather than trying to make everyone hate them.
I don’t care whether Trump can run for office anymore. He lost the last election and he’ll lose any other he runs for. Americans are too smart now.
I don’t know much about Biden’s Catholicism, but if it contributes to his decency and morality, which have sadly been lacking from the White House these last four years, I’m all for it.
Britt Scalia
Winston-Salem
Political affiliation
I have read with much amusement the recent jockeying between Democratic candidates for the vacant seat on our school board. Why is it important to have a political affiliation to serve on a board entrusted with the education of our future leaders? Correct me if I'm wrong in believing that the good of our children and their education should not be entrusted to someone whose only qualification is that they ran as a Democrat or Republican.
Maybe we should elect nonpartisan candidates who really care about our children and not some political platform or theology.
If you consider both political parties in this decision of student education or lack of in today's society, it's no wonder our children are being shortchanged with their education and educational opportunities. One has to look no further than our local, state and federal government to see how unsuccessful both political parties and their ideas have been in the past and currently are.