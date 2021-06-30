The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Spirit and intention
The Associated Press article “Appeals court refuses to reinstate abortion ban” (June 17) stated that a fetus is unviable at 20 weeks. That is medically questionable.
The Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade defined viability as the point at which a fetus could survive outside the womb. In 1973 when that decision was made, viability was 28 weeks. To be on the safe side, the court set viability at 24 weeks and came up with the trimester scheme.
Now, 48 years later with medical advancements, babies are surviving outside the womb at 22 weeks. According to the spirit and intention of the Roe v. Wade decision, to protect a baby that could survive outside the womb, viability should now be at 18 weeks. At that point, according to Roe, states have a right to pass laws to protect the viable life in the womb. Medicine has advanced, but the law has not kept up.
Gary Benesh
North Wilkesboro
‘Support our troops’
“Support our troops.” Oh, how conservatives love to say that. And they certainly ramp up the patriotic rhetoric when they’re sending our sons and daughters into combat. What about the rest of the time?
Elite-university graduate Tucker Carlson called our country’s highest military official, Gen. Mark Milley, a pig. Carlson laughed and said Milley was stupid. And it’s just another day on Fox News.
If Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had said that, conservatives would be demanding her resignation and burning her in effigy. But because it’s Carlson, the biggest flamethrower on the right, who regularly tells them who and what to be mad about, they’re giving him a pass.
That’s not “supporting our troops.” That’s supporting their own agenda.
I know of nothing more hypocritical than this conditional support for the military, and there’s a lot of competition these days.
Rick Grennell
Winston-Salem
The Leandro Plan
I read Kris Nordstrom’s June 26 column, “The state is failing our students — again.” I have no idea what failure Nordstrom was complaining about. He referenced the need to provide students with what he called “the sound basic education that they are owed …” In fact, he mentioned “what they are owed” five times. But search as I might, I could not find any explanation of “what they are owed” but not receiving. No details. He mentioned something called the “Leandro Plan,” but he never explained what that is. Perhaps we are supposed to know. He said that the plan can be implemented without any tax increases, which is incredible, since everything new eventually has to be paid for.
A Google check of the Leandro Plan indicates that many believe it will add hundreds of millions to the state budget.
He also claims that the state Senate has “decided to ignore their constitutional obligations to North Carolina’s students.” In fact, his article is a litany of criticisms of the Senate, which he obviously believes is intentionally thwarting his “noble” objective.
Bottom line, this column is not a rational discussion of the issue but rather a plea for public political support for “Leandro” with an emotional “save our children” argument. It would be foolish for the Senate to sign a blank check for any program without engaging in a rational public discussion of the pros and cons, such as the real costs, what would be required and who would administer it.
Herbert Osmon
Winston-Salem
Strange
How strange that the Democratic Party today, with its sober leaders who confront serious issues, is actually more conservative than the Republican Party, which has been overtaken by conspiracy theorists, insurrection apologists, military carpers and office-holding, loud-mouthed know-nothings whose main job is to gum up the works.
They told me that I’d grow more conservative as I got older, but I don’t think this is what they had in mind.