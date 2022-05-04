The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Noble profession

The importance and the impact of a quality education and the role of teachers in helping our students gain the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in life cannot be overstated. Teachers are communicators, leaders, friends, mentors, guides, role models, educators, analysts, collaborators, creators, advocates and so much more.

Teachers are invaluable members of our collective community. They inspire our students to grow personally, academically and socially, and they broaden their horizons so they can create a better society in which to live.

As we all know, the past two years of the pandemic has required teachers to take these skills to a new and uncharted level. And more than ever, amongst trying conditions and unprecedented challenges, we saw that the very people called to this work are the ones who never left our students’ side. If it was not clear before, teaching during the pandemic proved that resiliency, adaptability, tolerance and strength are also in a teacher’s toolbox.

This first week of May we celebrate these incredible individuals during National Teacher Appreciation Week. As the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, I am honored to be surrounded by nearly 4,000 of the most talented, dedicated and motivated educators that have been called to this noble profession. Our community should be proud to live in a place where our teachers demonstrate they will do whatever it takes to ensure the success of our students.

I join with all of you this week to say thank you, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teachers!

Tricia McManus

Winston-Salem

She loves Davie County

I am writing this letter in support of Benita Finney, candidate for Davie County commissioner. My wife and I have known Benita for many years in her roles as a business owner, DC 911 telecommunicator, a friend and now as an honest, hardworking commissioner. Benita exemplifies Davie County in her everyday life and truly has the best interest of all Davie County citizens and areas of the county in her heart. She means what she says and does what she says she’s going to do. Benita loves Davie County.

Benita is familiar with the workings of emergency services and as a retired volunteer firefighter of Mocksville Fire Department, I urge all emergency service workers to vote for Benita so your voices will continue to be heard.

Benita always makes time to talk with citizens about issues that concern them. Please cast your vote to reelect Benita Finney for Davie County commissioner for experience, professionalism and someone who works to make our county a better place to live.

Chris Hanes

Mocksville

We should ask

I appreciate the profiles of the candidates for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board printed by the Journal. I also appreciate that none of the candidates interviewed have exhibited any of the absurdities we’ve seen reflected in school boards in other places, where shouting, false allegations and accusations, conspiracy theories, and threats of violence have stolen attention from more pertinent school matters.

But the April 29 letter “Absher speaks truth,” written by the husband of candidate Sarah Absher, breaks that comfortable mold.

The writer says that the questionnaire sent by the Journal to all the candidates wound up in his wife’s “spam” folder, adding, “oddly, this only appears to have happened to several GOP candidates.” So the writer suspects something nefarious on the Journal’s end. Can the Journal control spam folders?

We must ask: Is this the only “conspiracy” that Absher and his wife see or are there more?

Do they believe in the “furry” hoax? We should ask. Do they believe that COVID was a hoax? We should ask.

On her website, Absher poses proudly with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Does she, like him, have a discriminatory view of LGBTQ youth? Would she try to ban or burn books in our schools’ libraries? We should ask.

Despite the turmoil across the country these last few years, our school board has acted calmly and responsibly. Absher does not look like a promising addition.

Jennie Kurra

Winston-Salem