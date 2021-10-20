The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Wasting tax money
We’re wasting tax money on city employees who haven’t been vaccinated (“City OKs vaccination bonus,” Oct. 19)? Why? They’ve had months to get vaccinated. They decided to do nothing to help us get past this crisis.
"The vaccine has not been tested enough"? It's been "tested" on 218 million Americans. Very few of them are among the 700,000 Americans who have died.
People have lost their jobs. Businesses have closed. These city workers did nothing. They may still be infecting people, keeping COVID alive.
Fire them. They can be replaced by people who care about their city. Fire them.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Who are we?
Every day I read the Journal and the headlines are more and more disturbing. Hardly a day goes by without another shooting on the streets, another kid with a gun at school, another church funds embezzler, another adult sexually molesting a child. What is the matter with us? Who have we become as individuals?
Then there’s the legislature, on the brink of passing severely gerrymandered redistricting maps in spite of enormous pleading from citizens to be nonpartisan, transparent, fair. The result? More taxpayer-funded court cases. The current budget includes $9 million for crisis pregnancy centers, most of which are religious-based, unlicensed, unregulated pseudo “clinics” that intimidate women considering abortion with false, unscientific and medically incorrect and disproven information. But zero money for non-religious, licensed medical facilities that provide constitutionally legal abortion and family planning services.
Then there’s the attack on teachers over critical race theory — something that isn’t even taught in our schools — and the legislature’s attempts to start monitoring what teachers teach. Now the chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party is telling parents to call the police if they think a teacher is using pornographic or perverse material in the classroom. It’s no wonder North Carolina can’t fill all its teaching positions.
The Oct. 16 headline: “$1,000 for a vaccine?” Winston-Salem may pay $1,000 to employees to get vaccinated. Outrageous. People who deny science, who reject the concept of the greater good, should not be paid to do what the rest of us did voluntarily.
Lois Roewade
Pfafftown
Tip the balance
The latest from Rep. Madison Cawthorn: He’s urging parents to take their children out of public schools. Is that so they can be home-schooled college drop-outs like him?
I don’t want to be sour about this. But conservative extremists don’t want public schools. They don't want to rebuild our infrastructure. They don’t want to join the effort to fight COVID; they’d rather just let it blaze and kill people. They don’t want to accept the outcome of the last presidential election, which they clearly lost. And now surveys say they fantasize about seceding. It’s like they just don’t want to be part of the United States — not unless it’s the United Red States. Not unless every little thing goes their way.
And all because … what? Because of “socialism,” which amounts to raising taxes on the rich a little bit? Because President Biden wants more Americans to receive health care and child tax credits and all the family-positive benefits that our European friends take for granted? Because they’re no longer free to harass Muslims and Mexicans and gay people?
I know that not all conservatives are like that. But the moderate ones need to start speaking up and working to reclaim the GOP, which former President Trump has just about destroyed.
Biden is right that we’re in a battle for the soul of our nation. It will either be democratic and decent or fascist and cruel. Good-hearted moderates could tip the balance.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Let them go
I just want to commend David Villada, “El Gordo,” for working with kids in Winston-Salem’s southside (“‘Boots on the ground,’” Oct. 17). There’s a lot of talk now about how to help kids avoid violence. Villada is actually doing something.
I say, open a gym like his on every city block. Give coaches a salary and let them go. They can do this better than any politician or city council member.