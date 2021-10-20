The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Then there’s the attack on teachers over critical race theory — something that isn’t even taught in our schools — and the legislature’s attempts to start monitoring what teachers teach. Now the chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party is telling parents to call the police if they think a teacher is using pornographic or perverse material in the classroom. It’s no wonder North Carolina can’t fill all its teaching positions.

The Oct. 16 headline: “$1,000 for a vaccine?” Winston-Salem may pay $1,000 to employees to get vaccinated. Outrageous. People who deny science, who reject the concept of the greater good, should not be paid to do what the rest of us did voluntarily.

Lois Roewade

Pfafftown

Tip the balance

The latest from Rep. Madison Cawthorn: He’s urging parents to take their children out of public schools. Is that so they can be home-schooled college drop-outs like him?