The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

A badge of honor
So the Republican National Committee has censured Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger for not bending the knee to former President Trump and his Big Lie. They should consider this a badge of honor.
The party that approves the limited intellects and questionable morals of Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Matt Goetz and the violent Jan. 6 insurrectionists and their “legitimate political discourse” is opposed to representatives who exhibit independence, integrity, conscience and intelligence. The only thing that matters in today’s Republican Party is fealty to Trump. No wonder they’re abandoning any pretense of supporting democracy.
Some claim that the only way to save conservatism in America is to abandon the Republican Party and start all over again. Every day we seem to find more evidence to support that option.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
A conspiracy exposed
We’ve heard lots about the “satanic pedophile Democrats” and their secret chambers in pizza-parlor basements, but actually finding them has had low payoff. It’s almost as if they didn’t exist.
But there’s another group of conspirators, equally silent and invisible, that does exist.
They’re democracy-loving, Constitution-respecting, law-abiding, fair-playing Republicans. Don’t scoff. They are out there. I’ve personally met some, and even voted for one.
What they’ve been conspiring about is how to get their party back from the brink, back to something approaching sanity.
Unfortunately, their party leaders have been acid-hostile to any contrary views, keeping the conspirators too scared and separated to form an effective team. They’ve witnessed too many RINO-roasts, too many attacks on anyone venturing out into the light (think Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger).
So they’ve met in tiny groups, whispering about how their party could have sold its soul to someone like that person, and how they can possibly get things back to decency before they find themselves sharing responsibility for destroying not just their party, but quite possibly our democracy.
But now, they’ve suddenly become visible — and vocal.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has publicly contradicted his bullying former boss. Republican senators have ridiculed the Republican National Committee for describing Jan. 6 events as “legitimate political discourse.” And none other than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has roundly criticized the RNC for censuring Cheney and Kinzinger.
Maybe their primary goal is to win elections — but still, it’s something. Maybe there’s hope.
David Hatcher
Winston-Salem
Send the bill
The city of Winston-Salem is considering a $1 million reimbursement for people affected by the Winston Weaver Co. fire (“Vote set on $1M in fire aid,” Feb. 15). The Journal says this is proper because of “compassion” (“Lessons from the fertilizer plant fire,” Feb. 16). I want to know why Winston Weaver Co. isn’t being called on to reimburse the people affected by the fire in its plant.
The city is also considering investing up to $750,000 on a restaurant in Union Station, which is still not in use (“Cost for restaurant climbs,” Feb. 16). Why is this the city’s problem? Why isn’t the city recruiting a restaurant to take the space and provide its equipment?
I sympathize with the people displaced by the fire. I’d like to see a restaurant in that space. I also understand the principle of public investment to improve public life, attracting businesses and workers. I don’t mind a portion of my tax money going for such investment. I also don’t mind my tax money helping people in need, if there are no other options.
But should I really be accused of lacking compassion because I think someone else should be paying for fire restitution and equipment for what will be a private business?
Let’s send the bill to someone else for a change.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Disagreements
Why is every disagreement “an assault on” something or “a war on” something? Can’t we just say we disagree, then discuss it?
Robert Minard
Winston-Salem