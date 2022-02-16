The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

But there’s another group of conspirators, equally silent and invisible, that does exist.

They’re democracy-loving, Constitution-respecting, law-abiding, fair-playing Republicans. Don’t scoff. They are out there. I’ve personally met some, and even voted for one.

What they’ve been conspiring about is how to get their party back from the brink, back to something approaching sanity.

Unfortunately, their party leaders have been acid-hostile to any contrary views, keeping the conspirators too scared and separated to form an effective team. They’ve witnessed too many RINO-roasts, too many attacks on anyone venturing out into the light (think Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger).

So they’ve met in tiny groups, whispering about how their party could have sold its soul to someone like that person, and how they can possibly get things back to decency before they find themselves sharing responsibility for destroying not just their party, but quite possibly our democracy.

But now, they’ve suddenly become visible — and vocal.