The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Committed
They should give the Emmy they took away from ex-governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for their repeated performances of how they “are committed” to saving the Afghans and their families who risked their lives helping our soldiers for the last 20 years. After our embarrassing retreat from Afghanistan, we’ll see just how “committed” they are.
Austin Coan
Clemmons
Teaching CRT
If teaching critical race theory means: teaching that Emmett Till was murdered and an all-white jury found the men for whom there was indisputable evidence of their guilt, innocent; teaching that Ida Wells documented hundreds of lynchings of innocent Black men in the South, only to have her Memphis newspaper office burned; teaching that almost every Black in the South was denied their right to vote for a century by institutionally passed laws; teaching that a democratically elected government in Wilmington was overthrown by whites, killing 300 Blacks; teaching that Medgar Evers was murdered and it took 40 years to convict the man whose fingerprint was on the murder weapon, and that it took as long to convict those who bombed a Birmingham church, killing three children; teaching about the middle passage, the terrible trip across the Atlantic that slaves were forced take in chains in horrid conditions, which killed millions; teaching about white race riots that killed 23 Blacks in Chicago and more than 300 in Tulsa; teaching that Blacks were not allowed to play major league sports supposedly because they were not good enough; teaching that a slave was counted as 3/5 of a person by the U.S. Constitution; teaching that the nation’s highest judicial institution declared that Dred Scot was not a person, but property; and in 1896 that races could legally be segregated as long as the facilities were equal (they never were) then I am guilty.
Gary Benesh
North Wilkesboro
Moravian denunciations
To those who are denouncing Moravians who care about homosexuals (who are born with their sexual orientation like everyone else) and see this as anti-biblical, please add a couple other denunciations: for the way we ministered to the slaves when no one else cared about them or regarded them as children of God, a mission that contradicted the biblical words that tell slaves to obey their masters and stay enslaved; and for the Moravian belief that girls and women should be educated and be regarded as children of God, which also contradicts the biblical teaching for women to keep their mouths shut and obey their husbands. And add to that our ministry with the Cherokees when the government endorsed deception about treaties, took away their land and sent them on a Trail of Tears.
For those who don’t realize it, the gospel is about inclusiveness. Jesus showed this when the Pharisees kept various sinners and undesirables out of the faith community and begrudged God’s generosity. Who are the unworthy anyway: those who are excluded from God’s love or those who do the excluding?
The Rev. Bill Gramley
Lewisville
Losing
Former President Trump sent a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol because he couldn’t handle losing the 2020 presidential election. He seems to have really thought that he was going to order a violent coup and be restored to office by influence and/or force. I really don’t give a damn what he thinks about Afghanistan.
Or anything else, for that matter.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Spot-on
This letter represents a “ditto” to Gayle Anderson’s letter “Bad decision” (Aug. 31). Her comments were spot-on.
I wonder if you are preparing to cease printing the newspaper altogether, as the cost of print subscriptions has reached (in my opinion) ridiculous heights, seeming to actively discourage renewals.
Katherine Gambill
King