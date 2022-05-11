The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

Unsettled

There are two reasons we can’t settle the abortion issue.

One is that while liberals are more concerned about the health and well-being of women than fetuses; conservatives are more concerned about the health and well-being of fetuses than women. That difference in values leads to a legitimate disagreement.

But the other problem is the deceit inherent in the conservative desire, not just to end abortion, but to control women’s behavior, as we’ve seen in the admission of some legislators that they’re going after birth control next. They’re terrified of empowered women who make their own decisions about their sex lives.

Look at the statement recently made by Rep. Matt Gaetz about “over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches.” His outright hatred of women is clear.

Listen to the way Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about “the weaker sex” — and she’s a congresswoman!

And any medical means to prevent unwanted pregnancy winds up being called an “abortifacient,” even though many simply, factually, aren’t. Conservatives redefine the word, as they redefine so many, to justify their deceitful opposition.

I’m sure many conservatives are sincere when they say they just want to end abortion. But those who hold the levers of power are increasingly deceitful. We will never settle this issue until they start telling the truth.

That means that we will never settle this issue.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

Making wise choices

As we exercise our privilege to vote for members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, it is imperative to choose wisely and to avoid extremist candidates. The members of our local school board are charged with the responsibility to guide and oversee the education of our children, to ensure that all students are equipped for success in life and can maximize their inherent talents and abilities.

Currently, the board and staff, under the leadership of our excellent and remarkable superintendent, Tricia McManus, are implementing a strategic plan, well-designed to address and correct identified concerns and challenges in our school system. In that process, our current staff and elected leadership have demonstrated a willingness to listen carefully to the community, to identify a variety of community partners in serving our children and to invite significant numbers of volunteers to become Reading Warriors and other mentors to our students. It is important to support, enhance and expand this good work, to affirm our dedicated teachers, and to avoid choosing any leaders who would abandon or undercut the good work in process.

Our school system is on the road to addressing disparities in student achievement and ensuring excellence in education for every student. Let’s make sure these goals can be fully realized by voting for board members dedicated to our public schools!

Dean Clifford

Winston-Salem

Not now

Your May 8 editorial “The end of abortion rights” outlined several of the traditional Republican values — small government, states’ rights, etc. — that they’ve been willing to abandon in their quest to eliminate abortion rights. But there’s one traditional value to which they’ve held true: low taxes. Republicans could prevent a lot of abortions by promoting pre-natal care, post-natal care and financial support for infants and their mothers, but that would mean paying real money on a continuing basis.

Can’t have that. It’s a lot cheaper to just force them to give birth and live in poverty.

In his May 7 New York Times guest essay “The Pro-Family Agenda Republicans Should Embrace After Roe,” conservative Patrick T. Brown says that, if Roe is overturned, “the movement that describes itself as pro-life and pro-family must encompass a broader vision of policy than just prohibiting access to abortion. Activists who have worked to render abortion not just illegal but also unthinkable are tired of having to respond to the shopworn cliché about being pro-life only until the baby is born.”

He recommends helping women, including low-income and working-class women, gain access to more resources during pregnancy and after childbirth. He also recommends the GOP adopt “a more working-class-friendly economic agenda.”

That would be nice, but they’ve had 50 years to do it. They’re not going to start now.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem