The Readers' Forum: Thursday letters

North Carolina leads

North Carolina has been a leader in solar energy for many years. With recent announcements from Toyota and VinFast that they are planning to construct plants in North Carolina to manufacture electric vehicle batteries and electric vehicles, the Tarheel state is poised to be a leader in electric vehicles, too. Gaston County is also the site of a large lithium deposit that can provide material for those EV batteries.

The Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress provides incentives for electric vehicles and renewable energy that will bolster these North Carolina industries and support the good paying jobs they provide.

Thanks to Rep. Kathy Manning for voting in favor of this important legislation, which will create jobs in North Carolina.

The Inflation Reduction Act is also an important first step in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that have caused climate change, but it does not do anything to reduce China’s emissions. To do that, Congress should enact a carbon border adjustment so that carbon intensive Chinese manufacturers pay for their pollution.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

No truer words

On Aug. 13, you published “House approves climate, health bill” on the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the U.S House, where President Biden is quoted as saying, “Today the American people won.” No truer words were ever spoken.

One of the central aims of the law is to accelerate the clean energy economy, which will mean lower energy bills, cleaner air, better jobs, greater global competitiveness, less dependence on spiking world oil prices and more.

Those of us involved in climate advocacy (in this case, members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby) are grateful to have been represented by people like Rep. Kathy Manning, who voted for the bill. There is more to be done, but we should celebrate this important step.

It is unfortunate that the bill had to pass on a partisan basis, but once the sting of reconciliation wears off, I think conservatives will find a lot there to like, such as tax credits for companies creating good clean-energy jobs, and also homeowners who want to invest in environmentally-friendly upgrades to their houses — and all without adding a penny to our debt.

The bill also contains a methane fee, which will encourage oil and gas companies to lose less of their product through leakage. What we need next is a fee on all fossil fuel companies based on the emissions their products create. Take that money and give it right back to American families as their carbon cash back.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem

Too kind

Your Aug. 14 editorial “Trump vs. the FBI” was far too kind to former President Trump.

The Florida judge who signed the warrant allowing the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, has not only been personally attacked on Fox News, but he’s been the subject of a massive right-wing social media attack that includes violent threats. His synagogue, Temple Beth David in Palm Beach Gardens, had to cancel Friday night Shabbat services because of violent threats.

This is all occurring right around the fifth anniversary of the “Unite the Right rally” in Charlottesville, where Trump’s neo-Nazi fans marched on the University of Virginia campus with torches, chanting, “Jews will not replace us.”

Republicans have done next to nothing to excise or denounce the antisemitic faction in their ranks.

Maybe they’re just that desperate for the votes, knowing that without them, Trump would never win another election.

Trump supposedly told the DOJ that he’d like to help calm things. “If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that,” Trump said.

He could help by retiring and never speaking publicly again. Trump is a stain on our nation’s history, traditions and conscience.

Jill Holder

Winston-Salem